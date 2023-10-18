Breckie Hill’s age, height, birthday, net worth, boyfriend

Breckie Hill is an American social media influencer and Instagram model. She rose to stardom by sharing engaging content on TikTok, such as lip-syncs and dance videos. She has also captivated many people with her modelling pictures on Instagram. What is Breckie Hill’s age?

Online influencer Breckie Hill enjoying an outdoor moment in a flower garden (left). She is having a walk along the beach (right). Photo: @breckiehill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Breckie Hill is among the fastest-rising young social media stars. She began her online entertainment journey on TikTok, where she has a massive following. She is also on other platforms and entertains her audience with engaging content while promoting brands such as Boutine LA and Nail Reformation. Discover her age and other less-known facts in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name Breckie Hill Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Edina, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single School Edina High School College Gustavus Adolphus College Profession Social media influencer, Instagram model Net worth $600,000 Instagram @breckiehill X (Twitter) @breckiehill TikTok @breckiehill

What is Breckie Hill’s age?

How old is Breckie Hill? The social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 April 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

She was born and raised in Edina, Minnesota, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Where does Breckie Hill live now? The Minnesota native resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, pursuing her social media entertainment career.

Where did Breckie Hill attend college?

She reportedly attended Edina High School and later went to Gustavus Adolphus College. In high school, she was a cheerleader in the Edina squad.

Why is Breckie Hill so famous?

Breckie is known as an Instagram model and social media influencer, boasting a massive following across platforms. She has an account on X (Twitter) with approximately 567 thousand followers as of writing.

Her Instagram account has about 1.5 million followers. She is fond of uploading her modelling pictures on the platform. She also endorses various brands, such as Boutine LA, Nail Reformation, and Cameeli.

She is most popular on TikTok, with an audience of approximately 3 million as of writing. The online influencer shares engaging videos on the platform, such as lip-syncs, dance, and modelling content. She is also on OnlyFans.

Breckie Hill’s net worth

The online influencer’s net worth is alleged to be $600 thousand. She earns her income from social media endeavours, including brand endorsements. She also earns from her OnlyFans account, where she shares exclusive content with subscribers.

Does Breckie Hill have a boyfriend?

The TikTok star has never revealed details about her love life. Therefore, she is presumably single at the moment. However, she sparked dating rumours after she appeared in a TikTok video wearing Paul David Skenes’ baseball shirt.

In August 2023, she ruffled a few feathers during a podcast show after alluding that she hooked up with the baseball player. At the time, the baseball player was romantically linked to Livvy Dunne, an American gymnast and social media influencer.

How tall is Breckie Hill?

The Instagram model is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements are approximately 34-24-36 inches (86-61-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Breckie Hill

Who is Breckie Hill? She is a social media influencer best known for her TikTok videos and modelling pictures on Instagram. When is Breckie Hill’s birthday? Her date of birth is 18 April 2003. She is 20 years old as of 2023. What is Breckie Hill’s nationality? She is an American national. Where is Breckie Hill from? Her hometown is Edina, Minnesota, but she now lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. How much is Breckie Hill worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $600,000. Is Breckie Hill dating anyone? She is seemingly not in a relationship. What is Breckie Hill’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Breckie Hill’s age has not stopped her from pursuing her life goals. The Minnesota native has a successful social media entertainment career with a significant fan following across different platforms. She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Emily Mariko’s biography. She is a social media personality best known for her YouTube channel, where she shares recipes and fashion tips. Her salmon bowl recipe went viral on social media.

The YouTuber is passionate about cooking and has shared numerous videos on different recipes. As for her personal life, she is a married woman. Who is her husband, and how long have they been married? Read on to know the content creator better.

Source: Legit.ng