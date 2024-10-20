Who is Amanda Bynes' husband or boyfriend? Her relationship history explored

Amanda Bynes is an American fashion designer and former actress. She gained widespread recognition after starring in the Nickelodeon series All That and its spinoff sketch comedy show, The Amanda Show. Amanda's career success has attracted considerable interest, especially in her love life. Many want to know who Amanda Bynes' husband or boyfriend is now and who she dated in the past.

Amanda Bynes is spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California taking a drink (L). Amanda during The WB Television Network Upfront Allstar Party (R). Photo: MEGA, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Amanda Bynes appeared in several films and TV shows, such as What a Girl Wants, The Nightmare Room, and Easy A, before retiring in 2010. She was under a conservatorship after struggling with mental health, which was terminated in February 2022. The former actress has been romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities over the years. Discover who Amanda Bynes' boyfriend is now.

Full name Amanda Laura Bynes Nickname Chicky Gender Female Date of birth 3 April 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Rick Bynes Mother Lynn Organ Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Thousand Oaks High School Profession Fashion designer, former actress X (Twitter) @amandabynes

Who is Amanda Bynes' husband?

The fashion designer is currently presumed single. Although Amanda Bynes has had multiple high-profile relationships, none of her relationships has ever led to marriage.

Amanda Bynes' dating history

Many people have wondered who Amanda Bynes' fiance is, as the actress has been romantically linked to multiple high-profile men. Here is a list of men she has been romantically involved with, some of whom are mere rumours.

Paul Michael (2019—2022)

Amanda and Paul Michael walking, holding hands in the street. Photo: @justjared (modified by author)

The former actress was engaged to Paul Michael. Amanda Bynes' relationship with Paul was the most highly publicised one. The two are believed to have met in a rehabilitation centre in 2019, and on Valentine's Day, they were engaged. Amanda shared a now-deleted Instagram post of her silver ring with a man's hand in the background, referring to Paul as the love of her life.

After three weeks of announcing the engagement, the pair broke up. In an interview with In Touch, Paul confirmed this. He stated:

We did. I love her though, she's my friend.

The two later reconciled. However, the duo parted ways in July 2022. It was after Amanda had accused Paul of not taking his medication and watching explicit videos. Paul defended himself by saying she lied only to embarrass him and to keep the attention off her.

Paul disclosed to Page Six by saying:

She tried to kick me out, but I left to get my own place. I moved home and established boundaries.

He added:

She acted to shame me away. She lied and cheated and had too many flings the entire time.

The two have remained to be friends.

Kid Cudi (2010)

Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. Photo: Scott Dudelson

The fashion designer had a short-lived relationship with Kid Cudi. The two are reported to have met at a party in Los Angeles. In 2013, the former actress apologised to her ex-boyfriend Cudi, claiming she had not called him ugly and that her account had been hacked. She wrote on her X page, which has now been deleted where she stated:

I want to apologise to Scott Mescudi. My account was hacked, I didn't call him ugly. He's gorgeous and we dated. I loved him.

Kid Cudi was born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and actor. Kid has released hit songs like Pursuit of Happiness, Better Place, Day 'n' Nite, and Stars In The Sky.

Liam Hemsworth (2009)

Liam Hemsworth attends Netflix's "Lonely Planet" New York Screening. Photo:Theo Wargo

The All That star was rumoured to have dated Liam Hemsworth in 2009. It was after the two were spotted at Hollywood hot spot Trousdale getting cosy. Liam was also seen taking a photo of Amanda on his phone camera. The two never confirmed or denied the rumours.

Hemsworth is an Australian actor born in Melbourne, United States. He is known for his roles as Josh Taylor in Neighbours and Marcus in the children's TV series The Elephant Princess.

Doug Reinhardt (2008—2009)

Doug Reinhardt and Amanda Bynes arrive at the 1st Celebrity Basketball Game Hosted By Education Advantage Foundation. Photo: Michael Bezjian (modified by author)

The former actress also dated Doug Reinhardt. They were spotted together during a December 2008 Los Angeles Lakers game, sparking dating rumours. Doug and Amanda parted ways after dating for a few months between 2008 and 2009. A source close to Bynes told the US that Amanda's friends didn't trust Doug and that he was using her for fame.

She ended it. She had had enough. Her friends didn't trust him. Everyone thought he was using her for celebrity. He was not good, and she was over it. It was definitely her who ended it.

Doug Reinhardt is a former baseball player, sports agent, and TV personality from the United States. He is known for playing with the Los Angeles of Anaheim and Baltimore Orioles teams. Doug is also known for his appearance on the TV show The Hills.

Seth MacFarlane (2008)

Seth MacFarlane arrives at Paley Fest LA 2024 - "Family Guy" 25th Anniversary Celebration. Photo: Kevin Winter

Amanda was rumoured to have been briefly in a romantic relationship with Seth MacFarlane in 2008. It was after the former actress voiced the character of Anna in an episode of Family Guy which Seth was the writer. The two were spotted severally together. For instance, they were seen stepping out together at night from Fox soiree.

Seth Woodbury MacFarlane is an American actor, animator, writer, producer, director, singer, and comedian. He is widely recognised as the creator and star of Family Guy and The Orville. He is also the co-creator of the TV series American Dad! and The Cleveland Show.

Chris Carmack (2005)

Chris Carmack at the People's Choice Awards. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Chris and Amanda were rumoured to have dated in 2005. The two starred in a romantic film, Lovewrecked. Their great on-screen chemistry in the movie made fans believe they were dating in real life.

Chris is an American actor, singer, and former fashion model best known for appearing in TV shows such as The O.C., Nashville, and Grey's Anatomy. He has also been featured in films and TV series like The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations, Drop Dead Diva, and Suburban Girl.

Nick Zano (April 2003—August 2004)

Nick Zano attends a screening of the new Sony Pictures Television and Netflix series Obliterated. Photo: Christopher Polk

The Easy A star was romantically linked to fellow actor Nick Zano. Nick and Amanda met in 2003 on the set of the TV show What I Like About You. After dating for over a year, they parted ways in August 2004.

In an interview with CosmoGirl magazine, as reported by US magazine, the former actress credited Nick for helping her return to where she was. She stated:

He helped me get back to where I was.

Nick was born in Nutley, New Jersey, United States. He is an American actor known for starring as Vince in What I Like About You, The Final Destination, Obliterated, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Frankie Muniz (2002—2003)

Frankie Muniz, driver of the #22 Ford Performance Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200. Photo: Sean Gardner

The fashion designer reportedly had a relationship with a fellow actor, Frankie Muniz, following their great on-screen chemistry in Big Fat Liar. The two neither denied nor confirmed the relationship.

Frankie Muniz IV is an American singer, actor, producer, writer, and race car driver known for his roles in films such as Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks, and Racing Stripes. He participated in racing competitions like the Atlantic Championship in 2004.

Taran Killam (2001—2002)

Taran Killam at the special premiere event for "High Potential". Photo: JC Olivera

Taran and Amanda were in a relationship from 2001 to 2002. At the time, Taran was 19, while the former actress was 15. The two worked together on The Amanda Show. Taran talked about Amanda during an interview with E! Online in July 2013, where he mentioned:

When I knew Amanda 10 years ago, she was a lovely, intelligent, funny girl. We lost touch, but I truly wish her all the best.

Taran is an American actor, voice actor, comedian, and singer. He is best known for appearing on Saturday Night Live for six seasons and starred in films and TV shows such as High Potential, Nature Cat, and Night School.

Drake Bell (1999—2002)

Drake Bell speaks onstage during the "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" For Your Consideration event. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

There were speculations that Drake Bell and Bynes were dating following their excellent working chemistry. He appeared alongside Amanda on The Amanda Show for all its seasons from October 1999 to September 2002. While speaking in an interview with the People, Bell said:

We had an instant connection, and we were able to establish and create wonderful characters together. We played off each other so well. We ended up having a really great bond working together. And I learned so much from her, I mean, the talent just oozed out of her.

Drake is an actor, guitarist, singer, and songwriter from the United States. His fame skyrocketed for his role in Nickelodeon show, Drake & Josh. He has released songs such as Found a Way, Makes Me Happy, and Te Desenamoraste.

FAQs

Who is Amanda Bynes? She is a fashion designer and former American actress. How old is Amanda Bynes? She is 38 years old as of 2024. Who are Amanda Bynes' parents? Her parents are Lynn Organ and Rick Bynes. Is Amanda Bynes married? The fashion designer has never been married despite dating several men. Did Kid Cudi date Amanda Bynes? The two dated for a short period in 2010. When did Seth MacFarlane date Amanda Bynes? Seth allegedly had a romantic relationship with Amanda in 2008. Did Amanda Bynes date Drake? Due to their great chemistry on The Amanda Show, the two were rumoured to have dated between 1999 and 2002. Is Amanda Bynes still with Paul Michael? The two broke up their engagement in July 2022.

Fans have been interested in knowing who Amanda Bynes' husband or girlfriend is. The fashion designer is unmarried and seemingly single as of October 2024. However, she was previously engaged to Paul Michael and romantically linked to several men, such as Paul Michael, Kid Cudi, Nick Zano, and Taran Killam.

