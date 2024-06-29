Billy Beane's net worth (2024), career, what does his daughter do?

Billy Beane is a former baseball player and executive president of the Oakland Athletics. He is known for his incredible approach to team management and talent evaluation. He was awarded the MLB Executive of the Year Award in 2018. As an outfielder, he played for baseball teams such as Mets, Tigers and Twins. His career success has made many curious about his personal life, especially his net worth. What is Billy Beane's net worth?

Billy Beane signing autographs for fans(L). Beane standing on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs (R). Photo: Masterpress, Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Billy Beane started his career as a scout and was promoted to senior advisor of the Oakland Athletics. The former baseball player started working with the Oakland Athletics in 1990 as a scout and is now its senior advisor. Billy Beane's net worth has captivated numerous fans as a compelling subject of discussion.

Profile summary

Real name William Lamar Beane III Famous as Billy Beane Gender Male Date of birth 29 March 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States of America Current residence Danville, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Straight Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Tara Beane Children 3 School Mt Carmel High School, Rancho Bernardo High School College University of California Profession Former baseball player, businessperson, executive advisor Net worth $20 million

What is Billy Beane’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, the American former baseball player's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. He has amassed his wealth from his business adventures. Billy Beane has been with Oakland Athletics since 1990.

What is Billy Beane’s salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an annual salary of $3 million as a senior advisor of the Oakland Athletics.

Where is Billy Beane from?

Top-5 facts about Billy Beane. Photo: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Billy Beane was born in Orlando, Florida, United States of America, but he revealed in an interview that he was raised in San Diego, California. His father was a military officer.

The former athlete attended Mt. Carmel High School and the University of California, San Diego, where he studied economics.

What is Billy Beane’s age?

The American businessman is 62 years old as of 2024, having been born on 29 March 1962. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Billy Beane’s career

Billy Beane has been interested in athletics since childhood. He played baseball, football, and basketball during high school and started playing baseball with the Mets.

During his career as a baseball player, Billy played for various teams, such as the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Oakland Athletics, before hanging up his boots. In the aforementioned interview, the former athlete said that his childhood dream was to own a football team.

Once I was done as a player, I was really interested in sort of as a kid, even though I dreamed of being a major league baseball player. My real dream was to own a baseball team and run a baseball team. So, I actually wanted to get off the field…playing for me was a means to an end; it allowed me to get to what I wanted to do and have an occupation I could do for the rest of my life.

He later retired as a baseball player and became a major league scout for the Oakland Athletics. Billy worked as a major league scout from 1990 to 1993 and was promoted to assistant general manager.

During his term as the assistant general manager, he scouted minor-league players. In October 1997, he was promoted to general manager.

In 2002, the Oakland Athletics won 20 games in a row, setting an American League record. The Red Sox gave Billy Beane a 12.5 million offer that same year, but he turned it down. As a result, the owner of Oakland Athletics made him a partial owner of the team. He was named Major League Executive of the Year in 2002 and 2003.

Oakland A's executive vice president of baseball operations, Billy Beane, speaking during a press conference at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo: Dai Sugano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2015, he was promoted to the position of executive vice president of baseball operations. He serves as a senior advisor to the team's managing owner and works closely with him on strategic decisions.

Billy Beane has also ventured into the software industry. On 3 January 2007, Netsuite Inc. announced that he was appointed to Netsuite's board of directors.

Beane is also known for Michael's best-selling book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. The book accounts for the Oakland Athletics baseball team's 2002 season and their GM Billy Beane's attempt to assemble a competitive team.

Who is Billy Beane’s wife?

The former athlete is married to Tara Beane. The two got married in February 1999. They have twins, Brayden and Tinsley Beane, who were born on 15 January 2008.

Who was Billy Beane's first wife? His first wife was Cathy Sturdivant. The two married in February 1986 and have a daughter, Casey Beane.

What does Billy Beane's daughter do?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Billy Beane’s daughter is a marketing and investor relations director at Walleye Capital. The Kenyon College alumna started working there in February 2024.

Casey worked at Balyansy Asset Management L.P. from 2019 until 2023 and at the Chicago-based company Citadel from 2012 to 2019.

Where is Billy Beane now?

The former general manager resides in Danville, California, United States of America. He is a senior advisor to John Fisher, the team's owner. Billy is also a minority owner of the Oakland Athletics.

FAQs

Who is Billy Beane? He is a former baseball player from the United States of America and is famous as the senior advisor of Oakland Athletics. How old is Billy Beane? He is 62 years old as of 2024, having been born on 29 March 1962. Is Billy Beane still married to Tara Beane? The two are still together and have twins, Bradley and Tinsley. Does Billy Beane have children? He has three children: Casey, Brayden, and Tinsley Bean. Where did Billy Beane go to college? He attended the University of California. Is Billy Beane still a GM? The former baseball player is no longer a general manager. He is currently a senior advisor to the team's managing owner, John Fisher. Where is Billy Beane now? He is now a minority owner of the Oakland Athletics and serves as a senior advisor to John Fisher, the team's owner.

Billy Beane's net worth reflects his hard work and commitment. His role at the Oakland Athletics has evolved from baseball player to senior advisor to the team's owner. He started showing interest in athletics in high school, playing for teams such as the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics.

Legit.ng recently published Jelly Roll's net worth. He is a singer, songwriter, and rapper known for songs such as This Down Here, Son of a Sinner, and Save Me. His parents are Donna and Horace DeFord, who divorced when he was young.

Jelly Roll was born in Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. He started his career as a hip-hop artist and later transitioned to a country music singer. This article provides details about his net worth and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng