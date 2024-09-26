Who are Femi Otedola's children? Meet the mogul's affluent family

Femi Otedola is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist known for greatly contributing to Nigeria's oil and gas industry. He is the former chairman of Forte Oil PLC and the current chairman of FBNHoldings PLC and Geregu Power PLC. Aside from his career, he is a family man. Who are Femi Otedola's children?

Femi Otedola is considered one of Nigeria's wealthiest entrepreneurs and business owners. He is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd. He has invested in real estate and Nigerian banks such as Zenith Bank and First Bank. His fame has made many curious about his personal life, especially his children.

Profile summary

Full name Otedola Olufemi Peter Otedola Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1962 Age 61 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lady Doja Father Michael Otedola Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Nana Otedola Children 4 School Olivet Baptist High School College Obafemi Awolowo University Profession Businessman, philanthropist Instagram @femiotedola X (Twitter) @realfemiotedola

Femi Otedola's children

The Nigerian businessman has four children from two women. He had a relationship with Olayinka Odukoya before marrying his wife, Nana, and they have a daughter.

According to an interview with the Daily Post, the Nigerian Olayinka Odukoya said their relationship did not lead to marriage because Femi Otedola'sher was against them getting married. Below is what she said:

After the naming ceremony, Femi came later to tell me that his mum said he should not marry me.

He later married his second wife, Nana Otedola, a Nigerian Philanthropist and entrepreneur. He has three children with his wife, Nana. Below are all his four children.

1. Tolani Otedola

Who is Otedola's first child? Tolani Otedola is the Nigerian businessman's first child. She was born on 21 April 1986. Her mother is Olayinka Odukoya. She is a famous singer-songwriter known for songs such as Slow Motion, Fire On The Mountain, and Super Lover.

Tolani has collaborated with famous Nigerian musicians such as Reekado Banks and Mavin Dynasty. She attended Grange School in Ikeja and graduated from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The singer studied psychology. In an interview with TVC, she said that her father, Femi, supports the singer and her sisters and that having him as a dad is great.

I love my father, he is a great example…he is super supportive of both me and my sisters which is fantastic. It is great to have someone who is experienced in all those aspects of life…both he and my mom incredibly support what we do, and it is nice

2. Florence Ifeoluwa

Florence Ifeoluwa, better known as DJ Cuppy, is the second child of Femi Otedola. She was born on 11 November 1992 to the Nigerian businessman and his wife, Nana. She is a famous Nigerian disc jockey, musician, and producer. Her well-known songs include Feel Good, Cold Heart Killer, and Green Light.

As of 2024, she is 31 years old. On her 31st birthday, her father shared a photo on Instagram with a heartfelt caption wishing her daughter a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to my angel @cuppymusic. May God continue to give you the moral strength to not disobey your parents lol

DJ Cuppy Otedola attended Oxford University and graduated in 2024. She studied for an MSc in African Studies. The musician is also an entrepreneur and represents her father in business meetings.

She founded the Cuppy Foundation, which aims to provide scholarships and resources to African students. DJ Cuppy is committed to empowering African students through her foundation, which she started in 2018. In an Instagram video of her addressing the United Nations, the disc jockey mentioned that education is why she is where she is today.

My name is Cuppy…I would not be standing here if not for my education. And I might not sound that cool maybe to a couple of you delegates, but I've made some pretty lady moves in my career. I have a passion to make an impact through education. My devotion to education is what my foundation, Cuppy Foundation, is all about…I value education so much that at 30, I have three university degrees.

3. Elizabeth Temi

Elizabeth Temi posing in a white outfit with her hands in her pocket (L). The actress posing for a selfie while sitting in a restaurant (R). Photo: @temiotedola on Instagram (modified by author)

Elizabeth Temi is the youngest daughter of the Nigerian entrepreneur. She was born on 20 March 1996 and is 28 years old as of 2024. Elizabeth is an actress, blogger, and social media influencer. She is known for her fashion blog, JTO Fashion, which she started in December 2014. Her blog covers beauty, travel, music, and fashion.

Temi is known for movies such as Citation and The Man For The Job. She is also an ambassador for Loreal Paris. On 7 June 2024, she announced on Instagram that she was excited to be the first African digital ambassador for Loreal Paris.

Temi Otedola is dating Mr Eazi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter known for songs such as Dance For Me, Pour Me Water, and Bad Vibe. The two got engaged in 2022. They host the How Far Podcast, discussing relationships, entertainment, and other engaging topics.

4. Fewa Otedola

Femi Otedola's son, Fewa, is the youngest in his family. He was born on 2 June 2000. His age is 24 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Gemini. During his son's birthday, Femi shared a photo of them on Instagram with the following caption.

It's Fewa's birthday today. Happy Birthday my dear son, you bring so much happiness to our world. Papa loves you greatly.

Femi Otedola's son's sickness

What is Fewa Otedola suffering from? He has autism spectrum disorder, which affects the communicative, cognitive and interactive abilities of the brain. On his 22nd birthday, his sister, DJ Cuppy, wished him a happy birthday on Instagram and mentioned FewaFewa'sness.

Happy 22nd Birthday to my baby brother, Fewa Otedola! In case you didn't know, my brother has severe Autism, but there is absolutely no shame in being on the spectrum. He is my God-given gift.

FAQs

Who is Femi Otedola? He is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist. What is the name of Femi Otedola's mother? Her name is Lady Doja. How many children does Femi Otedola have? The Nigerian philanthropist has 4 children. Who is older, between DJ Cuppy and Temi? DJ Cuppy is older than Temi. She was born in 1992, while Temi was born in 1996. Who is the last daughter of Femi Otedola? The businessman's youngest daughter is Temi, an actress and blogger. Who are the children of Femi Otedola's first wife? Tolani is the only child that the entrepreneur had with his first wife, Olayinka Odukoya. How is Mr Eazi related to Femi Otedola? Mr Eazi is engaged to the entrepreneur's daughter, Temi.

Femi Otedola's children are DJ Cuppy, Tolani, Temi and Fewa. He welcomed his firstborn Tolani in 1986 with Olayinka Odukoya, his first wife. His daughter, DJ Cuppy, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist known as the founder of the Cuppy Foundation.

