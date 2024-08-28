Who is DJ Cuppy's boyfriend after Ryan? Her relationships explored

DJ Cuppy is a Nigerian disc jockey, musician, and producer known for songs such as Green Light, Feel Good, and Cold Heart Killer. She is the daughter of Femi Otedola, a prominent Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist. In 2014, she won the MTV Africa Music Awards. Her fame has made many curious about her personal life, with many wanting to know who DJ Cuppy's boyfriend is now.

DJ Cuppy was born in Lagos, Nigeria. She started her music career in 2013 and released her first official song, Green Light, in 2017. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. The Nigerian musician was named the official DJ for the 2015 Oil Barons Charity in Dubai. Apart from his career and fame, many want to know DJ Cuppy's boyfriend and what her dating history looks like.

Real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola Famous as DJ Cuppy Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1992 Age 31 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Nana Otedola Father Femi Otedola Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Grange School in Lagos College King's College London, United Kingdom Profession DJ, producer, entrepreneur, musician Instagram @cuppymusic X (Twitter) @cuppymusic TikTok @cuppymusic Facebook

Who is DJ Cuppy's boyfriend now?

Is DJ Cuppy in a relationship? The Nigerian musician is presumably single at the moment. However, she has been romantically linked with various men. Below is a list of guys she has dated, including her ex-fiance, Ryan Taylor.

Asa Asika

Asa Asika is a Nigerian talent manager. He is best known as Davido's manager and the co-founder of The Plug Entertainment. The Nigerian singer and Asa Asika allegedly started dating in 2011. Their relationship was, however, on and off. Their fans admired their relationship. However, they broke up in 2018, but they got back together.

The relationship did not last long, and they broke up again in 2020. According to DJ Cuppy, the relationship ended because of her. She revealed via X (Twitter) that she messed up the relationship.

DJ Cuppy allowed her fans to ask anything, and one of them asked her about who her ex-boyfriend was. She said it was Asa Asika, and she was the one who messed things up.

His name is @AsaAsika, and I messed it up

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe is a Nigerian former football player who played as a forward. He played for clubs such as Beijing Enterprises Group, Everton, and Sunderland. Victor Anichebe and DJ Cuppy were in a romantic relationship during the DJ's on-and-off relationship with Asa Asika.

The two, however, broke up in 2017. According to reports, they broke up because of the long distance. The former footballer played in the Chinese Super League for Beijing Enterprise and lived in China, while DJ Cuppy resided in London. Because of the time difference, being in a relationship was difficult for them, but their breakup was amicable.

I literally do not have a boo. I and Victor are not together anymore. The picture I put up recently was a picture of us when we were together. We are still friends. People find it so weird. He lives in China, and I moved here. Time difference. It was really difficult…Anyone that knows footballers knows that their schedules are crazy, and my schedule is also crazy. So it was just difficult, but he is such a great guy.

Sean Tizzle

Sean Tizzle is a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for songs such as Perfect Gentleman, Could This Be Love, Belinda, and Take It. The singer has performed at popular events such as Hennessy Artistry, Lagos Count Down, and Loud Beach Party.

Sean Tizzle sparked dating rumours with the disc Jockey when he shared her photo on social media, conveying that they were in a romantic relationship. He addressed her as the future mother of his kids and compared their relationship to that of Jay Z and Beyonce.

DJ Cuppy was unhappy with the post and cut things off with Sean Tizzle. Sean Tizzle reportedly explained about the post and said that they were just friends and that people misinterpreted the post he shared. He, however, said that he had a crush on her.

Anthony Joshua

The Nigerian DJ allegedly dated Anthony Joshua, a British professional boxer who won the IBF heavyweight championship in 2016. Joshua is a two-time unified world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist.

The professional boxer and DJ Cuppy sparked dating rumours after being spotted together several times on dates. The two, however, did not confirm whether they were dating.

Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya is a Nigerian internet personality who is famous as the son of billionaire businessman Terry Waya. He is the CEO of Valley Agricultural and Foods Company and the co-founder of AK Exports.

Kiddwaya was allegedly in a relationship with Cuppy Otedola in 2021. The rumours about their relationship started spreading after the two were spotted together several times. However, the two later revealed that they were good friends who had known each other since childhood.

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor is a British boxer and YouTuber. Who is Cuppy engaged to? The Nigerian disc jockey was engaged to her fiancé Ryan Taylor in 2022. The Nigerian musician first confirmed her relationship with Ryan Taylor in December 2022 after a video suggesting a marriage proposal went viral. The two got engaged 2 days after their first meeting. She revealed in a video that she got engaged in November.

I got engaged in November after two days…the two days didn't come into play because it was so quick you get to know the person after. So I was like, 'Where do you live, fiancé?' and he was like, 'in Dubai.'

Are DJ Cuppy and her fiance still together?

The two parted ways in July 2023. They hinted about their break up after unfollowing each other on Instagram. Ryan Taylor later posted their photo with the following caption.

If it's blocking your spiritual growth, let it go. Have a blessed Friday

DJ Cuppy also took to Instagram, shared a post with her pets, and confirmed to her fans that she was single. According to reports, the Nigerian disc jockey regrets saying 'yes' to her ex-fiance. She opened up about her regret during an event celebrating Women's Day.

One of the things I have learned is saying no. I had one of the worst years of my life last year because I couldn't say no. I didn't say no to opportunities that I should have said no to. I didn't say no to a fiancé I should've said no to. I didn't say no to taking things on.

FAQs

Who is DJ Cuppy? She is a Nigerian musician, disc jockey, and producer. Where is DJ Cuppy from? She was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is the husband of Cuppy? She is not married at the moment. However, she was engaged to Ryan Taylor in November 2022, but they ended their relationship in July 2023. What is DJ Cuppy's age? The musician is 31 years old as of August 2024. She was born on 11 November 1992. Who are DJ Cuppy's parents? Her parents are Femi Otedola, a billionaire businessman and Nana, an entrepreneur. What is DJ Cuppy's height? The Nigerian producer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Who are DJ Cuppy's siblings? She has 3 siblings, Temi Otedola. Fewa and Christine Olawumi Otedola.

Many fans want to know who DJ Cuppy's boyfriend is after her ex-fiancé Ryan. The Nigerian musician and disc jockey is not dating anyone at the time of writing. Before her relationship with Ryan Taylor, she allegedly had romantic associations with celebrities like Anthony Joshua, Victor Anichebe, and Asa Asika.

