Simon Guobadia's net worth: What business does he own?

Dr. Simon Iyore Guobadia is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and film producer. He is best known as a first-generation entrepreneur with a decade's experience and influence in the oil and gas industry. But what is Simon Guobadia's net worth?

Simon Guobadia attends the Big Fight Weekend hosted by Rick Ross (L) and at The Fight For Fibroids Atlanta Awareness Brunch (R). Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Guobadia's marriages and divorces with two reality stars propelled him into the limelight. In addition to producing films such as Jail Dogs, he has made several appearances on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. With his rising fame, speculations have arisen about how Simon Guobadia made his money, his potential net worth, and the source of his wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Simon Iyore Guobadia Gender Male Date of birth 2 June 1964 Age 60 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Edo, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Height in feet 180 Height in centimetres 5'9" Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Mother Martina Guobadia Father Stanley Guobadia Siblings 7 Marital status Divorced Former spouse (s) Porsha Williams (2022), Falynn Pina (2019–2021) Children 5 High school Loyola College College Government College Ughelli, University of District Columbia, Myles Leadership University Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram , , LinkedIn

What is Simon Guobadia's net worth?

Is Simon Guobadia a millionaire? According to sources such as Business2Community and HotNewHipHop, Simon Guobadia is a millionaire with a net worth of about $40 million as of 2024. Based on data from his website, Simon Guobadia's net worth has been sourced from his successful career as a certified public accountant in auditing and accounting, tax consulting, and software development, and a variety of business ventures.

Between August 2004 and December 2006, Guobadia worked as a tax manager at Deloitte. Since 2007, he has been at the helm of SIMCOL Petroleum Group.

Five facts about Simon Guobadia. Photo: @iamsimonguobadia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What business does Simon Guobadia own?

SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company is a corporation of entities in oil and gas, renewal energy, manufacturing, and commodities trading. Other ventures the Nigerian entrepreneur is involved in include recreation, music, movies, hospitality, food and beverages.

Guobadia's involvement in the growth of his hometown, Atlanta, Georgia, has inspired investment in local businesses, including the American Cut Steakhouse, The Republic, DAS BBQ II, and Barbecue Restaurant. He has partnered with KES Entertainment Group, Twelve Music and Publishing, and Simon Paige Productions.

Simon Guobadia's houses

In 2021, he purchased a $7 million home with his estranged ex-wife, Porsha Williams. The 15,284-square-foot home was built on a two-acre piece of land in Sandy Springs.

In March 2020, Simon bought a $3.3 million home during his previous marriage to Falynn Pina. Although he initially placed the home for sale for $5 million, the 13,500-square-foot was sold in 2021 for $4.5 million. Nested in the uptown district of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, Simon Guobadia and Falynn Pina's home featured seven bedrooms, a basketball court, a pool, a gym, a game room, and a home theatre.

Simon Guobadia's background

Simon was born on 2 June 1964, making him 60 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

He was born into a family of nine in Edo, Nigeria. His mother, Martina, was a school teacher, while his father, Stanley Guobadia, worked for the Nigerian Prison Services.

In 1982, he moved to the United States on a six-month visitor’s visa before returning to Nigeria three years later. According to Atlanta Black Star, he was issued a Green Card in 1988 after several failed immigration attempts, arrests, and deportation between 1986 and 1992. The report further alleges that his immigration woes are far from over amid rumours of a possible deportation.

Guobadia attends Porsha Williams' private birthday party on 22 June 2021 at Republic in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What job does Simon Guobadia do?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Simon Guobadia is the owner and CEO of Simcol Petroleum Limited Company. He is also a philanthropist with notable involvement in Hosea Helps and North Point Ministries.

The avid golfer has four credits as an executive producer and has appeared on some episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Some of the works Simon Guobadia has produced include Jail Dogs (2012), Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theatre (2013), Kill (2019), and Son of the South (2020).

Simon's ex-wives

The successful businessman has been married four times to Karron English, Marsha Shackelford, Falynn Pina, and Porsha Williams. At the start of 2024, his marriage with Porsha Williams seemed to be on the rocks amid rumours of a divorce.

Simon Guobadia's first wife, Karron English, has been a college professor at the Atlanta Art Institute for about 20 years.

His second marriage to Marsha Shackleford began in 2010 and ended a day after their second anniversary.

In 2019, he got married to reality show star Falynn Pina. The couple were married for two years before divorcing in 2021. In a statement, she announced their separation, saying:

After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the tough decision to separate. This mutual decision was not made lightly.

For much of 2024, he has been heavily enthralled in a divorce battle with his fourth wife, RHOA star Porsha Williams. The couple met in 2020 during the filming of season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Their whirlwind relationship began a year later, with news of their engagement being confirmed in May 2021.

Simon Guobadia, his former wife Porsha Williams, and her child Pilar attend an Eastern Conference Playoff game at State Farm Arena on 23 April 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In November 2022, the couple held two grand wedding ceremonies honouring each other's cultures. The couple's traditional Nigerian wedding, by Edo customs, was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Simon Guobadia’s kids

Simon has two children, Quentin and Nicole, with his first wife, Karron English. He also has two children, Christian and Benjamin, reportedly from his second marriage, and a daughter, Ximena, from a previous relationship.

FAQs

What ethnicity is Simon Guobadia? The Nigerian entertainer is of black/African ethnicity. What is Simon Guobadia famous for? He shot into the spotlight following his marriage to two RHOA stars. However, his work as an entrepreneur and producer makes him one of the wealthiest businessmen. Who is the mother of Ximena Guobadia? Guobadia has one daughter from a previous relationship with Connie Andrade-Rivera. What is Simon Guobadia's age? He was born on June 2, 1964, and is 60 years old as of 2024. What is Porsha and Simon's age difference? Porsha, born on 22 June 1981, is 43 years old. At the time of their meeting in 2021, the couple had a twenty-year difference. What is Porsha Williams' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, it is allegedly $1.5 million. Did Porsha get married in Nigeria? The nuptials were celebrated at the Four Seasons Hotel, a local Methodist church and the St. Regis in Atlanta, USA.

Simon Guobadia's net worth is sourced from his businesses in varying fields, from entertainment to petroleum. Much of his wealth has been attributed to his petroleum company, SIMCOL Petroleum Group. He has been married four times and has five children.

Legit.ng also published an article on Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono. The Irish entertainer is a singer, songwriter, activist, actor, and producer.

The lead vocalist of U2 has shaped decades of global culture through music, film and activism. Read the article above for more details about the musician known for hits such as I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

Source: Legit.ng