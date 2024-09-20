Zenith bank IBAN number, swift and sort code, and how to find them

Zenith Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria. It is a multinational financial institution founded by Jim Ovia. Like many financial institutions, Zenith offers various services and products, including sending and receiving money internationally. To do this, customers should familiarise themselves with Zenith Bank's IBAN number, swift and sort code, and how to find them.

Zenith Bank is one of the financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The commercial bank, founded in 1991, has a massive client base. To offer better financial services, the lender has adopted the IBAN number and Swift and Sort code. You can easily transact internationally with the Zenith Bank IBAN number, Swift, and Sort code.

What is Zenith Bank's IBAN number?

The lender does not employ IBANs exclusively in Nigeria; they are accepted by all European financial institutions and other institutions that handle international money transfers.

An International Bank Account Number (IBAN) is a unique identifier for an international bank account used for payments. It's an identifier from the institution and the client's account number. An IBAN number can be found on the debit card, online banking app, account statement, or by bank contact. Financial institutions use an IBAN number to send payments to the correct account and location.

Functions of Zenith Bank's IIBAN

The financial institution uses IBAN to perform various functions, including:

You can transfer funds internationally.

Salary payments.

Bill payments.

Cash receipts from other financial institutions and individuals.

Account balance and credit limit checks.

Obtaining a statement of account.

How to find the Zenith Bank IBAN number in Nigeria

Finding the Zenith Bank IBAN number is straightforward. Below are three ways how you can access your it:

When using online banking, your IBAN code may appear on your account dashboard or online account statement.

The lender's mobile app could display your IBAN code based on your account information or statement.

You can also contact the financial institution, who will give you your IBAN. You can contact customer care or visit the nearest branch to do this. Note that you must have your details verified before being given the code. Additionally, remember to keep your IBAN code private.

What is the Zenith Bank SWIFT code?

The financial institution has been a member of the SWIFT network since June 1998. Its SWIFT code is ZEIBNGLA013. The first four letters, ZEIB, identify Zenith Bank. The letters NG stand for Nigeria or country. LA stands for Lagos, the bank's head office. The last three numbers, 013, are specific to the branch. Its two main SWIFT payment solutions include:

1. Zenith Bank SWIFTPay

Zenith Bank SWIFTPay is a technology that helps corporations and businesses streamline international payments. Companies can initiate and send payment instructions directly from accounts. SWIFTPay links easily with systems such as ERP for managing business transactions such as payroll, invoices, and other costs. SWIFTPay simplifies processes so that businesses can focus on their core activities.

2. Zenith Bank SwiftNet System

The lender offers two solutions to businesses who want to pay their employees and clients through the SWIFT network. The two solutions supported by SWIFTNet are as follows:

The FIN Services

The FIN service enables financial institutions to safely exchange a single payment message with their corporate or business customers via SWIFT.

The lender's international wire transfer service allows MT101 messages. MT101 is a SWIFT message containing information about an individual cross-border payment instruction.

A business or corporation should follow the following requirements to use the FIN service:

The business should register with SWIFT to get a unique identifier code.

Join SCORE to acquire standard message formats.

Engage with the financial institution by signing up to exchange financial messages.

Together with the lender, we developed an encryption key for secure transmissions.

Once the setup is done, the business can generate MT101 messages for its foreign beneficiary payments through its accounting software. These messages are secured through the SWIFT network.

The lender initiates the payment and sends the business an MT940 electronic account statement, including all SWIFT payments. This statement helps the business automatically reconcile payments in the accounting system.

The FileAct service

The FileAct service enables businesses to securely transmit vast amounts of payment data to financial partners like banks. The service is beneficial to companies that process huge transactions at once. This process entails two file types:

The payment file (Pain001) is created by the firm's accounting or payment software (ERP). It specifies payment details such as people to be paid or quantities. The response file (Pain002) is a response by Zenith Bank generated after receiving the payment file. It confirms the payment's acceptance or rejection.

The following requirements should be met first before using FileAct:

The company should be registered with SWIFT.

Join SCORE, which is an association that creates payment file format standards.

Signing an agreement with the lender to use the service.

Once the above is settled and the service is set up, the firm can transfer the payment file over the SWIFT network to Zenith Bank. The lender will process all accepted payments and send a response.

How to get your Zenith Bank swift code

For those who want to get the Zenith Bank SWIFT code, including find it on your account statement, go to the nearest branch and ask for your SWIFT code from customer care.

What is the Zenith Bank sort code?

Each branch is assigned a sort code, a unique 9-digit number that identifies the location of your account. For all branches in Nigeria, the first three digits of a Zenith Bank sort code are 057.

An example is if your account sort code is 0570040003. The first three numbers (057) represent the Zenith Bank account, while the last six numbers (0040003) show the branch location where your account was opened.

How to get your Zenith Bank sort code

Here is a simple guide on how to find your sort code:

You can check your chequebook on the bottom left side. Customers can check the sort code on the lender's website. The sort code will be displayed with other branch information. Contact Zenith Bank customer care to give you the sort code for your branch. Visit the nearest branch to get your branch's sort code.

Is the IBAN number your bank account number?

An IBAN is not a bank account. It is a unique identifier for your bank account for international payments. It contains your account number and country code to help financial institutions overseas identify your account.

Zenith Bank's IBAN number, swift, and sort codes have made international banking easy. They allow customers to access international banking services conveniently. Using these codes, you can receive money, pay bills, check balances, and do other transactions on your account.

