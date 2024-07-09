Roseanne Barr's net worth (2024), age, children, who is her current partner?

Roseanne Barr is one of the best stand-up comedians in the United States. She is best known for starring in the sitcom Roseanna. She is also a film and voice actress and has been featured in several films and TV series, including She-Devil and Blue in the Face. But what is Roseanne Barr’s net worth?

Roseanne Barr at the Mr Birchum Series Premiere (L). The actress speaks with Dana Weiss at the 7th Annual Jerusalem Post Conference (R). Photo: Araya Doheny, Pacific Press (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Roseanne Barr started her entertainment career in the 1970s in Colorado. She has been in the industry for over 60 years and has gained substantial fame and wealth. As a result, Roseanne Barr’s net worth has grown tremendously, making her among the wealthiest female entertainers.

Profile summary

Full name Roseanne Cherrie Barr Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1952 Age 71 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence Honokaa, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blonde Mother Helen Davis Father Jerome Hershel Barr Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Johnny Argent Ex-husbands Ben Thomas, Tom Arnold, Bill Pentland Children 5 School East High School Profession Actress, comedian, writer, producer Net worth $80 million Instagram @officialroseannebarr X (Twitter) @therealroseanne Facebook

Roseanne Barr’s net worth as of 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and The Things, the American comedian’s net worth is alleged to be $80 million. Her primary income source is earnings from her multiple careers as an actress, comedian, and TV personality. She also earns money selling her books, film production, and influencing.

Roseanne Barr’s houses

The entertainer resides on the island of Honokaa, Hawaii, United States. She reportedly bought the 47-acre farm in March 2007 at $1.78 million. It is a 2,212-square-foot mansion with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Roseanne owned a 7,026-square-foot house in El Segundo, California. She purchased the property in 2003 for $1.17 million and listed it in September 2021 for $3.5 million. However, according to New York Post, the property was sold for $3.1 million in March 2022. She also owns a two-storey luxury mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold, her ex-husband, owned a vast property in Eldon, Iowa, US. The former couple wanted to build a $16 million, 28,000-square-foot mansion on the 1,700-acre farmland. However, after they divorced, they donated the property to the Indian Hills Community College Foundation, which sold it to MJW Hawkeye LLC.

Roseanne Barr’s age and background

What is Roseanne Barr’s age? The Primetime Emmy award-winning actress is 71 years old as of June 2024. Her date of birth is 3 November 1952.

Roseanne is the eldest of the four children born to Helen Davis and Jerome Hershel Barr. Her mother, Helen, was a bookkeeper and cashier, while her father, Jerome, was a salesman. She was raised alongside her three siblings: her two sisters, Geraldine and Stephanie, and her brother, Ben.

Roseanne Barr reportedly attended East High School in Salt Lake City but did not complete her studies as she dropped out. She later permanently moved out of their home, lying to her parents that she was visiting a friend in Colorado for a couple of weeks.

Five facts about Roseanne Barr. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Roseanne Barr’s career

Roseanne started doing menial jobs at a restaurant in Colorado, and clients began to notice her humorous nature from her comments. She then started performing stand-up comedy at the restaurant until her big break came when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

She is best known for her self-titled show on ABC, which ran for nine seasons between 1988 and 2018. Roseanne is also a film and voice actress who has appeared in several movies and TV series.

Movies/TV series Year Roles Mr. Birchum 2024 Principal Bortles (voice) Roseanne 1988–2018 Roseanne Connor Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle 2013–2014 Kraang Prime (voice) A Dairy Tale 2004 Maggie Meet Wally Sparks 1997 Herself Blue in the Face 1995 Dot Even Cowgirls Get the Blues 1993 Madame Zoe General Hospital 1994 Jennifer Smith The Jackie Thomas Show 1992–1993 Herself She-Devil 1989 Ruth

The entertainer is also a producer and boasts several production credits. Her notable production works include Roseanne, Roseanne’s Nuts, The Roseanne Show, The Woman Who Loved Elvis, The Jackie Thomas Show, and Little Rosey.

In addition to acting and film production, she has authored three books: Roseanne: My Life As a Woman, Roseannearchy: Dispatches from the Nut Farm, and My Lives.

She also runs a weekly podcast in which she hosts different people, including friends, comics, influencers, politicians, and journalists, to discuss real-life issues.

Who is Roseanne Barr's current partner?

The actress is dating writer and composer Johnny Argent. They first met in 2002 after he had participated in a writing competition she shared on her blog. A year later, they began dating and moved in together at Roseanne’s Hawaii home.

Johnny Argent has written and produced some of Roseanne’s TV shows, including The Tipping Point and Rockin’ with Roseanne. Although Johnny Argent and the actress have been together for over two decades, they have never married.

Who are Roseanne Barr’s ex-husbands?

The Dairy Tale actress’ first husband was Bill Pentland. Bill Pentland, a motel clerk, and Roseanne married in February 1974, and their marriage was blessed with three children. After about 16 years together, they parted ways in 1990.

Four days after the divorce, she exchanged marriage vows with fellow comedian Tom Arnold. They were marriage partners and workmates as Tom became a writer for her show, Roseanne. However, their marriage came to an end four years later, in 1994, after she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Her third marriage was to Ben Thomas, who was once her security guard. They tied the knot on 14 February 1995, and the then-couple welcomed a child conceived through in vitro fertilisation. Ben Thomas and Roseanne divorced in 2002.

Roseanne Barr’s children

Roseanne Barr at the "Roseanne" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vera Anderson

Source: Getty Images

The American stand-up comedian is a mother of five. She had her first child, Brandi Ann Brown, in 1970 and put her up for adoption; they reunited later. She had three children, Jessica, Jennifer, and Jake, in her first marriage with Bill Pentland. Her fifth, Buck, is from her third marriage with Ben Thomas.

What happened to Roseanne Barr?

In May 2018, Roseanne Barr was fired by the US network ABC after she shared a racist tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett. At the time, the comedian blamed the influence of the sedative Ambien on her weird behaviour.

However, later, she shifted the blame to her co-star Sara Gilbert, whom she said that her comment on the tweet made her fired, leading to the cancellation of her show. Roseanne told the Washington Post in an interview:

She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet. She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.

The comedian later regretted her actions. In an interview with ABC News, she apologised for the remarks on X (Twitter), saying:

I horribly regret it. Are you kidding? I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything. And I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are,' and I do, and I have. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet, and as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.

Roseanne Barr’s height and weight

The Salt Lake City, Utah native is approximately 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall and weighs 250 pounds or 113 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Roseanne Barr? The actress was born on November 3, 1952, and as of June 2024, she is 71 years old. Where was Roseanne Barr born? She was born to Helen Davis and Jerome Hershel Barr in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. What is Roseanne Barr famous for? The American actress is known for starring in the sitcom Roseanne for over three decades. How much is Roseanne worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $80 million. Why was Roseanne Barr’s show cancelled? She was reportedly fired from ABC, and her show was cancelled due to a racist post she shared on X (Twitter) about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett. Is Roseanne Barr married? She is not married but was previously married to Ben Thomas, Tom Arnold, and Bill Pentland. Her boyfriend is Johnny Argent. How many children does Roseanne Barr have? She is the mother of five: Buck Thomas, Brandi Brown, Jessica Pentland, Jennifer Pentland, and Jake Pentland.

Roseanne Barr’s net worth shows her immense success over six decades as an entertainer. She began her career as a stand-up comedian and later ventured into acting, film production, and writing. The actress has been married three times and has five children. The comedian lives with her partner, Johnny Argent, in Hawaii, United States.

