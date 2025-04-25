The opposition coalition, led by Atiku Abubakar, dismisses PDP defections to APC, calling them unsurprising and stressing the need for an alternative in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a word of caution to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming on the heels of the recent controversial defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa.

2027 Election: Atiku's Camp Tells PDP Govs, Bigwigs What To Do Next as More Strongmen Exit Party

The coalition, which is preparing for the 2027 election, downplayed the impact of these defections, insisting that it was not a surprise.

Mallam Salihu Lukman, a prominent figure in the coalition and former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the statement in Abuja on Thursday, April 25.

Lukman responded to recent comments from the Presidential spokesperson, who mocked the coalition's future following the loss of some key PDP members.

“First, I think anybody who says this is unexpected will only be deceiving himself. The signals have been there that some governors are going to decamp. It’s not just one but some governors,” Lukman stated.

Lukman responds to presidential criticism

Lukman’s remarks were in response to a social media post by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who ridiculed Atiku's coalition, suggesting that it was disintegrating.

Onanuga had claimed that the defection of key PDP figures, including Okowa and Oborevwori, was a clear indication of Atiku’s political failure.

Similarly, Tunde Rahman, another presidential aide, described the defections as "the biggest shocker" for Atiku, predicting that the PDP would soon collapse.

Lukman dismissed these statements as "just humouring themselves," explaining that the defections were long anticipated.

He also pointed out that other governors, beyond Oborevwori and Okowa, were likely to follow suit.

“The PDP is clearly a shadow of its own self. Although we acknowledge there are people and leaders in the PDP who are optimistic they can rescue the party, this defection is no surprise,” Lukman said.

He further highlighted that the defections would not deter the opposition coalition, which remains focused on building a viable alternative to the current government.

Atiku's camp tells PDP govs to reconsider position on coalition

Lukman urged PDP governors and other leaders to reconsider their position on joining the coalition.

He reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to presenting Nigerians with a genuine alternative in the 2027 elections, stressing that the opposition’s goal was to rectify the mistakes of both the Buhari and Tinubu administrations.

“We don’t want to produce another set of emperors. We want to produce a government that Nigerians will be proud of. We are working towards building a leadership that is united and forward-looking,” Lukman stated.

The coalition leader also mentioned that the full details of their plans for the 2027 election, including the structure and strategy, would soon be revealed to the public.

He emphasised that the focus was on providing an alternative that was not sectional, aiming instead for a government that would serve the needs of all Nigerians.

"The beauty of democracy is about competition. The whole initiative of our coalition is to ensure that in 2027, Nigerians have options. We don’t want a government that is seen as sectional; we want one that represents the aspirations of all Nigerians," he explained.

Unveiling the coalition’s vision

Lukman’s comments underscore the opposition coalition’s strategy as they move closer to the 2027 elections.

Despite the defections from the PDP, which has dominated the political landscape in the Delta State for years, the coalition remains resolute in its mission to challenge the status quo.

