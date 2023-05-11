Who is Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend? Get to know Dom Fenison

Who is Dom Fenison? He is an American model, social media personality and professional real estate agent and founder of Fenison Real Estate Group. He is also known for being Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend. They went public with their relationship in February 2022.

Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend, Dom Fenison. Photo: @domfenison on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend, Dom Fenison, began his career as a bartender before venturing into modelling. He has worked with top brands and appeared on the covers of a few fashion magazines. He is also into the real estate business as a realtor.

Profile summary

Full name Dom Fenison Gender Male Date of birth 13 September 1992 Age 30 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetre 188 Weight in pounds 192 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Chelsea Chanel Dudley, AKA Chanel West Coast Children 1 College Western Governors University Profession Model, real estate agent, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @domfenison

Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend's bio

The model was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. He reportedly grew up alongside three siblings, Herman, Michelle, and Gloria Fenison. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity; caucasian from his mom’s side, African-American from his dad's side. He currently, resides with his family in Los Angeles, California, USA.

According to his LinkedIn profile, model Fenison obtained a bachelor of science degree in Accounting and Business Management from Western Governors University, an online learning institution based in Utah, USA.

How old is Dom Fenison?

The professional real estate agent is 30 years old as of May 2023. He celebrates his birthday on 13 September every year and was born in 1992. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Dom Fenison do?

He is a professional realtor, social media influencer, and model. Fenison worked as a bartender in college before his modelling talent was discovered. He was featured in Hailee Steinfeld’s music video Let Me Go.

The model has also won the hearts of many netizens with his modelling content on social media, and he boasts 112 thousand followers and over 30 thousand followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively, as of writing.

The model is represented by DT Model Management, and he has worked with renowned brands such as Armani, Nike, and Givenchy. He has also appeared on the cover of fashion and beauty magazines such as The Perfect Man and Period Magazine.

Fenison commenced his career in the real estate industry as a listing coordinator at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in 2019. He later joined Stabler & Associate Incorporation in 2020, working as a business manager before being employed by Beverly & Company as a real estate agent in 2021. Currently, he is a realtor at eXp Realty and the team leader of Fenison Real Estate Group.

What is Dom Fenison’s net worth?

The real estate agent’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.5 million. His primary sources of income are believed to be earnings from his successful modelling career and real estate business.

Is Chanel West Coast married?

Chanel West Coast is not married, but the TV personality is in a relationship with Dom Fenison. Chanel West Coast’s relationship with the model became public in February 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison on 2 November 2022. Bowie Breeze has an Instagram account managed by her parents.

Dom Fenison’s height and weight

Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend stands at 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 192 pounds (87 kilograms).

Fast facts about Dom Fenison

What is Dom Fenison’s age? His age is 30 years as of May 2023. Where is Dom Fenison from? The model’s hometown is Los Angeles, California, USA. What does Dom Fenison do for a living? He is a professional real estate agent working with eXp Realty. He is also a model and social media influencer. Does Chanel West Coast have a husband? No. The American TV personality and singer is not married. Who is Chanel West Coast dating? She has been in a romantic relationship with model Dom Fenison since February 2022. Does Chanel West have a baby? Yes. She has a daughter with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. Their child Bowie Breeze was born on 2 November 2022. Who has Dom Fenison dated? The model has only dated Chanel West Coast.

Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend, Dom Fenison, has a thriving modelling career, having worked with top brands such as Nike and appeared on the covers of top magazines. He is also a real estate agent. The model and his girlfriend have a daughter, and they reside in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Legit.ng recently published Atoya Burleson’s biography. She is an American podcaster, blogger, and entrepreneur, also known for being the spouse of former NFL player and TV personality Nate Burleson.

Nate Burleson’s wife is the CEO and speaker of the Atoya Foundation, established in 2020. She is also the founder, CEO, and co-host of the insideLINES podcast. Atoya has been married to the former NFL player for over two decades, and they have three children. Learn more about her profession and marriage in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng