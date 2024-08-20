Kanayo O. Kanayo's net worth, biography, real name and family

Kanayo O. Kanayo is a renowned Nollywood actor, lawyer, author, activist, and businessman. He began acting when he was cast to play Chief Omego in Living in Bondage. He is a UN ambassador and holds the National honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). What is Kanayo O. Kanayo's net worth?

Kanayo O. Kanayo stands among Nigeria's most influential actors. Most of his film roles involve a portrayal of a ritualist. His charm and versatile performances continue to enrich Nollywood's cinematic landscape. Kanayo O. Kanayo's biography entails his thrilling career, wealth, and personal life.

Profile summary

Kanayo O. Kanayo's net worth

According to multiple sources, such as Gist Flare and Glusea, his net worth is alleged to be approximately $3 million. His primary sources of income include his acting career and his businesses.

Cars

The actor purchased a purple Bentley Continental GT in 2018 and shared a photo with a matching outfit with the car. Here is a list of other vehicles he has owned.

2007 Toyota Camry

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota 4runner

2012 Toyota Camry

House

The Nigerian lawyer owns a multi-million naira mansion in his hometown in Aboh-Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria. He held the opening ceremony, attended by the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, who officially opened it.

Kanayo O. Kanayo's age and background

The Nollywood actor was born on 1 March 1962 in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria and raised in Aba State, Nigeria. He is 62 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

He was born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere by the late Ezinne Isabella and Donatus Onyekwere. He was raised alongside his three siblings: two sisters, one being a younger sister called Chinasaokwu and the late older brother, John Onyekwere.

Educational background

The author attended St. Joseph Primary School in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria. He then progressed to Secondary Technical School in Aba. After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a degree in Mass Communication.

He also acquired a master's degree in Political Science. In 2018, the veteran actor graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Abuja.

Career

Modestus' journey in acting began in 1982 with the Nigerian Television Authority productions. However, he made his big screen debut in 1992 for his role in Living in Bondage. The actor advanced and played significant roles in notable Nollywood productions such as Professor John Bull and Lion Heart.

The actor is also the writer and co-producer of Nneka the Pretty Serpent. He has appeared in over 150 films and TV series. According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his acting credits.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023 Double Dekoi Don Malaika 2023 Bank Alert Uche 2022 Double Perfect Plan Nicholas 2022 Love Eternal Ozo 2022 When Hearts Whisper Chief Douglas 2019 Babysitter Obed 2016 A Little Lie Tony 2009 Lost Desire Nana Sarpong 2006 Angel in Hell Emeka 2003 My Command Williams 1997 Blood Money Chief Collins

Due to his acting prowess, the actor has earned several accolades, such as the African Movie Academy Award and The Sun Award. During the centenary celebrations in 2014, the Nigerian government honoured him and others, such as Queen Elizabeth, Olu Jacobs, Fela Kuti, Kenneth Nnebue, and Enoch Adeboye.

The lawyer has also been involved in politics. In 2011, he unsuccessfully ran for the office of chair of the Imo State House of Representatives. Additionally, he vied for the Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise representative position in the Federal House of Representatives.

In 2013, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan appointed him to the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies board. The actor is also a businessman. He owns a production company, Simpliciter Associates Productions.

Modestus has a foundation called the Kanayo O. Kanayo Foundation. He has also written a book called The Testator and is currently an ambassador to the United Nations and GLO.

Who is Kanayo O. Kanayo's wife?

The Nigerian businessman has been married to Nneka Onyekwere for over two decades. They tied the knot in 1999. The couple has four children: a daughter and three sons. Their names are Oloaku Valerie, Clinton "Onye Eze Mbaise," Einstein, and Kassochukwa Montell.

Kanayo O. Kanayo's son, Clinton, is also in the entertainment industry. He was introduced by his dad, who offered him a job as his personal assistant and assistant production manager in his production company, Simpliciter Associates Productions. When introducing Clinton to the company staff, his father said:

My son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager and my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy filmmaking and management before proceeding to further studies.

He added:

Don’t treat him like my son; it is a warning I’m giving everybody. He’s yet to walk; he’s going to earn a fee like you are earning a fee. So don’t begin to say, ‘my son.’ I know they’re for that kind of thing. Treat him as production crew.

What happened to Kanayo O. Kanayo?

In March 2022, news about his death surfaced online. He, however, debunked the rumours by posting a video on his Instagram page addressing it. Here is part of what he wrote, as reported by the Daily Post:

I don't know what people gain by carrying out rumors, printing out their own obituary. I don't know what will make someone wake up in the morning and start tagging someone. Do you think Nollywood actors and entertainer don't have families?

He added:

Somebody wakes up compiles three to five pictures and write RIP? You will not live past the next seven days. My life has never been in anyone's hand.

FAQs

What is Kanayo O. Kanayo's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Where is Kanayo O. Kanayo from? He was born in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria. What is Kanayo O. Kanayo's real name? His real name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere. Is Kanayo O. Kanayo married? The Nigerian lawyer has been married to his wife Nneka since 1999. Who are Kanayo O. Kanayo's parents? His parents are Ezinne Isabella Onyekwere and Donatus Onyekwere. Who are Kanayo O. Kanayo's children? The actor has four kids: Oloaku Valerie, Einstein, Clinton "Onye Eze Mbaise", and Kosisochukwu Montell. Is Kanayo O. Kanayo a ritualist? He is not a ritualist in real life. He usually portrays the character of a ritualist in most of his films.

Kanayo O. Kanayo's net worth reflects his successful career in the entertainment industry. He is a Nigerian actor, businessman, attorney, and author who has starred in numerous movies and TV series, such as A Little Lie, Bank Alert, Celebrity Marriage, and Professor JohnBull.

