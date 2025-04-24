Nigerian entrepreneur Aisha Abdulaziz is on the verge of being the first woman to go public with a Nigerian firm

Aisha Abdulaziz, a businesswoman from Nigeria, is about to become the first female to take a Nigerian company public. She is leading Legend Internet PLC's listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), where the internet company hopes to reach a $7 million market valuation.

Legend Internet was established in 2014 and has since developed into the top last-mile fibre provider in Nigeria.

Upon fulfilling all listing requirements, Billionaire.Africa reported that the firm will formally be listed on the NGX Main Board on Thursday, April 24.

Legend Internet's board of directors and top executives will ring the Closing Gong on April 24, 2025, in celebration of the company's impending listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company's vision, tenacity, and ambition are reflected in this action. A market capitalisation of N11.28 billion ($7 million) will be established when Legend offers 2 billion shares at a price of N5.64 ($0.0035) each.

In a statement released today, Legend Internet expressed,

“April 24th, 2025, marks a defining moment in our journey at Legend Internet. We’ll be ringing the Closing Gong at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to commemorate our official listing on the NGX Main Board, a celebration of the vision, resilience, and ambition that brought us here.”

Aisha Abdulaziz, CEO of Legend Internet, emphasised the importance of the listing: “Legend’s listing on the NGX is more than a corporate milestone—it’s a national moment, we are building Africa’s most customer-focused internet company, powered by world-class infrastructure and made-in-Nigeria innovation. Going public allows more people to be part of this story and share in the value we’re creating.”

With its fibre optic internet, digital payments, voice calls, email, and smart home management services, Legend Internet is revolutionising connection in Nigeria.

The goal of the organization is to offer dependable access to necessary services at any time and from any location. With an emphasis on speed, security, and accessibility, it is quickly spreading throughout Nigeria with the help of a burgeoning national fibre network.

The company's expansion is spearheaded by CEO Aisha Abdulaziz, who assumed the role in February 2023. She provides a combination of tech and communications knowledge from her time with Xandria Productions, The PR Company, and Suburban Fibre Company.

She has focused the company's efforts on improving digital access for Nigerians since she was appointed.

