Former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's biography: 2023 update

Goodluck Jonathan is best known as the former president of the Republic of Nigeria. He was the head of the country from 2010 to 2015. Before then, he served as the vice president under the administration of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

Goodluck Jonathan is a politician who served as the president and vice president of Nigeria. On 31st March 2015, he conceded the election to his successor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Profile summary

Full name Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan Gender Male Date of birth 20th November 1957 Age 65 years (as of August 2023) Place of birth Ogbia, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria Current residence Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African (Ijaw) Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Dame Patience Jonathan Children 2 Father Lawrence Ebele Jonathan Mother Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan Siblings 2 (deceased) Alma mater University of Port Harcourt Profession Politician, trained zoologist, and former education inspector and lecturer Twitter Facebook @Goodluck Jonathan

Who is Goodluck Jonathan?

Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan is a Nigerian politician. He served as Nigeria's president from 2010 to 2015 and vice president from 2007 to 2010.

What is Goodluck Jonathan’s age?

Goodluck Jonathan's age is 65 years as of August 2023. He was born on 20th November 1957, and his Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is Goodluck Jonathan from?

Nigeria's former president was born and raised in Ogbia, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria. He is currently based in his Otuoke home. His nationality is Nigerian, and his ethnicity is African (Ijaw).

Who is the father of Goodluck Jonathan?

Goodluck Jonathan's father is Lawrence Ebele Jonathan, and his mother is Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan. Lawrence was a canoe maker, while Eunice was a farmer.

Goodluck Jonathan had a sister named Nancy Jonathan-Olei. She passed away on 4th January 2015 at 52 after battling with a heart-related ailment for a long time.

His younger brother, Meni Jonathan, died on 20th November 2012. He described the loss of his sibling as too painful to bear.

Educational background

The former president attended a Christian primary and secondary school. He proceeded to the University of Port Harcourt for higher education.

He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Zoology and a Master's degree in Hydrobiology and Fisheries Biology. He graduated with a PhD in Zoology in 1995.

Career

The politician taught at Rivers State College of Education from 1983 to 1993.

He later worked as an education inspector, lecturer, and environmental-protection officer before joining politics in 1998.

He joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which marked the start of his journey in politics. In 1998, General Sani Abacha, the then military head of state of Nigeria, died in office.

Diepreye Alamieyeseigha ran for governor of Bayelsa State under PDP in the election following General Sani Abacha's demise and chose Goodluck Jonathan as his running mate.

Alaimeyeseigha won and became the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, and Goodluck became the state's deputy governor. The duo was reelected in 2003.

In December 2005, Alaimeyeseigha was impeached by the Bayelsa State Assembly after being charged with money laundering. On 9th December 2015, Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in as the new governor.

Who served as the president before Goodluck Jonathan?

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua was the president before Goodluck Jonathan. Goodluck served as the country's vice president from 2007 to 2010. He was pretty low-key during this period.

On 9th February 2010, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua named him the acting president of the country because he had to travel to Saudi Arabia for medical care. On 10th February 2010, the acting president announced a minor cabinet reshuffle.

When was Goodluck Jonathan elected as the president of Nigeria?

Goodluck Jonathan was first sworn in as Nigeria's substantive president following the demise of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua on 5th May 2010.

He was sworn in as the substantive president of the Republic of Nigeria on 6th May 2010. On 18th May 2010, Namadi Sambo was sworn in as his deputy.

Before the 2011 general elections, Goodluck Jonathan did extensive campaigns across the country with Vice President Sambo. He was elected as Nigeria's 14th president on 29th May 2011 and was sworn in as President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He was the country's president until 2014. During his tenure, he dealt with multiple issues. He was particularly focused on ending corruption, revising foreign policy, and rebasing the country's gross domestic product.

The former president did extensive campaigns in preparation for the March 2015 elections, but he lost to his challenger, Muhammadu Buhari.

He made history as the first incumbent Nigerian president to concede an election defeat. Buhari was sworn in as his successor on 29th May 2015.

Life post-presidency

The former president is actively involved in Nigerian politics and other causes.

He was appointed as the honorary special advisor to the Bayelsa Education Trust Fund board in 2019.

He was appointed the chair of the International Summit Council for Peace in June 2019.

He was appointed special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in July 2020. His role was to spearhead mediation talks during the 2020 Malian protests.

In which party is Goodluck Jonathan now?

In May 2022, reports surfaced that the former president had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He decided to run for the presidency in 2023.

APC's Goodluck Jonathan did not win the election. The current president is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Bola assumed office on 29th May 2023.

What is Goodluck Jonathan's net worth?

The former president is worth $12 million. Most of his wealth comes from his long-running political career.

The former Nigerian president and his wife Patience arrive for dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris as part of the Elysee summit for peace and safety in Africa. Photo: Chesnot/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

How many wives does Goodluck Jonathan have?

The former Nigerian president has one wife. Her name is Patience Jonathan. The two kicked off their relationship at the university and got married in 1993.

Goodluck Jonathan's kids

The former president and his wife, Dame Patience, are parents of two : a son, Ariwera Jonathan, and a daughter, Aruabai Jonathan.

Goodluck Jonathan's accident

In early April 2022, the former president's convoy was involved in a crash along the airport road in Abuja. The former president was not in the convoy, so he was not injured. He lost two of his aides in the crash.

Goodluck Jonathan's news and whereabouts

Where is Goodluck Jonathan in 2023? The former president is actively involved in various community activities and programmes. He is still an impactful African leader.

He was honoured during The African Heritage Concert and Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda, on 1st April 2023. The award recognised Africans who have written their names in the history of time through remarkable achievements across the world.

Other honourees included Tanzania's late John Magufuli, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor of Liberia, and Botswana's Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Trivia

His parents lost multiple children in childhood, so they named him Goodluck in the hopes that he would survive.

His middle name, Ebele, means God's wish.

Olusegun Obasanjo called on him to step down from office in 2013.

Goodluck Jonathan is the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He started his career as an educator before transitioning into politics.

