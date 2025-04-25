Singer Justin Bieber, in a series of Instagram posts, said going to church and reading the Bible can not save anyone from guilt

The singer also spoke on other topics, sharing that grace and divine forgiveness are more powerful than religion

He responded to marriage rumours with his wife Hailey and called out the jealousy and hate culture on the internet

Singer Justin Bieber has shared what he believes can save anyone from guilt.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Peaches singer also expressed his opinion on several topics, including forgiveness and hate

According to the Canadian singer, reading the Bible or going to church is not the solution to guilt.

The 31-year-old superstar, who is known for his open expression of faith in recent years, dropped a deeply reflective note addressing his past, his spiritual journey, and the recent rumours surrounding his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

He wrote:

“That feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading your Bible, but just receiving that God forgives. The message is forgiveness. Jesus forgives those whom the culture never forgives."

Justin Bieber says grace, not religion, heals guilt

Bieber admitted that despite being a public figure, he struggles with his flaws and emotions. He noted that although people often treat him harshly online, his faith in God’s grace helps him to remain grounded and avoid judging others.

He posted:

“They treat me like a** out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I’m really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too.”

The singer made it clear that he doesn’t believe religious routines alone are enough to cleanse the heart or free anyone from guilt.

He added:

“Your Bible can’t save you,” he wrote bluntly, adding that true salvation lies in receiving God’s unconditional forgiveness, not in appearances or rituals.

Bieber claps back at gossip over marriage to Hailey

Addressing his divorce rumours and criticisms of his changing appearance, Bieber called out the culture of online gossip, subtly suggesting that much of the hate stems from envy.

He wrote:

“My instinct is to be like, I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there’s other stuff I do I’m not proud of that God is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people,” he said.

He continued:

“And honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzzy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame them. Hailey and I are the Joneses who are impossible to keep up with.”

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in August 2024.

See his posts here

