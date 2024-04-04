Who is Dunsin Oyekan's new wife? His family life and what happened to his wife

Dunsin Oyekan is a renowned gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and instrumentalist from Nigeria. He is famous for the popular gospel hit Open Up. Despite his successful music career, fans have been curious about his personal life, specifically his love life. Who is Dunsin Oyekan's new wife?

Dusin Oyekan in a white and navy blue shirsts(R). Photo: @DunsinEagleOyekan on Facebook (modified by author)

Dunsin Oyekan, known by the moniker The Eagle, started his music career at 10. He started playing the guitar and later joined a local singing group in the choir. The music producer has released several songs, including Imole De, If All I Say Is Jesus, and Miraculous God. Dunsin Oyekan's biography highlights his love life and career, including his current marital status.

Profile summary

Full name Dunsin Oyekan Nickname The Eagle Gender Male Date of birth 5 November 1984 Age 39 years (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Gbadebo Oyekan Marital status Widower Ex-wife Adedoyin Oyekan Children 2 School Baptist Model High School, Ilorin University University of Ilorin, Kwara State Profession Singer, songwriter, music producer, instrumentalist Net worth 200,000 Instagram @dunsinoyekan

Who is Dunsin Oyekan?

The recording artist was born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. He is the only son of the late Mr. Gbadebo Oyekan's family. He is a Nigerian national of Yoruba ethnicity.

The Nigerian singer is 39 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 5 November 1984. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Top-5 facts about Dunsin Oyekan. Photo: Dunsin Oyekan on Facebook (modified by author)

Dunsin attended Airforce Nursery and primary school in Ilorin. He later joined Baptist Model High School before joining the Federal Government College, Ilorin. He attended the University of Ilorin.

Who is Dunsin Oyekan's new wife?

The singer does not have a wife. He was married to Adedoyin Oyekan. The couple met at the University of Ilorin. They married on 2 February 2013 and were blessed with two children, a boy and a girl. Dunsin Oyekan's children were born through her, but their identities have remained a mystery.

What happened to Dunsin Oyekan's wife?

Adedoyin Oyekan passed away on 18 May 2019. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Adedoyin was a staunch follower of Christ and served in church during her lifetime.

The gospel singer marked the third anniversary of her passing in 2022, as seen from his Instagram post. He captioned it:

3 Years today... GOD IS GOOD! Oh you loved and served God in me. Yes you did!

Is Dunsin Oyekan remarried?

No, the Nigerian singer has not remarried. However, there have been speculations that he is dating. In an interview on Confession Box, Leke asked the singer when he would propose. He responded by saying:

Let's see what the Lord will do. The body of Christ should keep us in prayers.

Dunsin Oyekan's accident

The famous gospel artist escaped death in September 2022. He was involved in a gruesome accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He was in the company of his crew, and they were headed to a church ministry. One of the members was injured, while the singer and the others escaped unhurt.

FAQs

Who is Dunsin Oyekan? He is a famous Nigerian gospel musician known for the hit song Open Up. What does Dunsin Oyekan do for a living? He is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and music producer. Was Dunsin in an accident? Yes, the singer was involved in an accident in September 2022. How long was Dunsin Oyekan married? He was married for six years, from 2013 to 2019. Does Dunsin Oyekan have a new wife? No, he has not remarried yet. Is Dunsin Oyekan a deeper life member? Yes, he is a member of Deeper Christian Life Ministry. He was adopted as a kingdom son by Pastor William Kumuyi. How many children does Dunsin Oyekan have? He had two children with his late wife, Adedoyin, before she died in 2019.

"Who is Dunsin Oyekan's new wife" is among the most-searched queries online about the singer. The Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and music producer is seemingly unmarried. He was previously married to Adedoyin for six years until her demise in 2019. They were blessed with two children.

