Who is Devon Mostert? Get to know more about Raheem Mostert’s wife

Devon Mostert is an American entrepreneur, Pilates instructor, and former soccer player. She came into the spotlight as Raheem Mostert's wife. Her husband is widely recognised for his outstanding performance in the NFL.

Devon Mostert is a well-known former soccer player who came into the limelight following her marriage to Raheem. Devon and Raheem have been married for over six years as of 2023 and have three children. The couple currently resides in Miami, United States.

Full name Devon Beckwith Mostert Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chardon, Ohio, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 42-34-40 Body measurements in centimetres 107-86-102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Kevin Beckwith Mother Michelle Beckwith Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Dominque Raheem Mostert Children 3 High School Chardon, Ohio, United States University Purdue University Profession Entrepreneur, Pilates instructor, former soccer player Instagram @devonmostert

Devon Mostert's biography

The former was born to her parents, Kevin and Michelle Beckwith, in Chardon, Ohio, United States. She was raised alongside her sister, Jenna Hamel. Devon Mostert's age is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 2 August 1993, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

The celebrity wife attended Chardon High School. She later joined Purdue University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in Photography. She participated in soccer teams both at high school and university.

Career

Raheem Mostert's spouse is a Pilates instructor, entrepreneur, and former soccer player. While at high school, she participated in several tournaments and earned accolades such as Four-time First Team All-Premier, Two-time Second Team All-Greater Cleveland area stand and Athletic Conference Performer.

Devon is also a Pilates instructor and holds a certificate in Stott Pilates. She is also a 2nd-degree taekwondo black belt. Raheen's wife is the co-founder of Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation. The organisation aims to provide youth with the resources and mentorship needed to achieve their dreams successfully.

How did Raheem and Devon meet?

Raheem and his wife met while studying at Purdue University. They started dating in 2012 and married on 3 March 2017 through a wedding ceremony held at Miami's Ritz-Carlton, United States. The couple have three sons, Gunner Grey, born on 22 June 2019; Neeko Mostert and Myles Raheem Mostert, born on 7 June 2022.

Devon's husband is an who commenced his professional NFL career in 2015 when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles. Since his debut in the NFL, he has played for teams like the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. He currently plays as a running back for the Miami Dolphins.

Fast facts about Devon Mostert

Who is Devon Mostert? She is an American Pilates instructor, entrepreneur, and former soccer player. Where is Devon Mostert from? She was born in Chardon, Ohio, United States. How old is Devon Mostert? She is 30 years old as of 2023, having been born on 2 August 1993. What is Devon Mostert's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo. Who is Devon Mostert's husband? She has been married to Raheem Mostert, an NFL star. Who are Devon Mostert's children? She has three kids: Gunner Grey, Neeko and Myles Raheem Mostert.

Devon Mostert is a former soccer player, entrepreneur and Pilates instructor. She is popularly recognised as the wife of a famous NFL player, Raheem Mostert. She and her husband share three children.

