Tosin Silverdam has also shared his opinion following 2Baba's estranged wife Annie Idibia's return to social media

The media personality expressed how happy he was for Annie Idibia as he shared what she would need going forward

Tosin Silverdam also shared what he observed about Annie Idibia's Instagram page following her return online

Media personality Tosin Silverdam, in a new video, expressed how delighted he was following actress and model Annie Idibia's return to social life.

Recall that Annie made a grand return to social media with a series of pictures and a video of her and her second daughter, Olivia, on board a private jet.

Tosin Silverdam expresses excitement following Annie Idibia's return to Instagram. Credit: tosinsilverdam/annieidibia

Source: Instagram

This was after she had shared an appreciation post to her family, fans and colleagues who stood by her for weeks following her now estranged husband and singer Innocent Idibia 2Baba's separation announcement.

While 2Baba has since moved on with his new lover and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, Annie has also been spotted with actress Regina Daniels looking all happy.

Tosin Silverdam shares observation about Annie Idibia's IG

The media personality in a video he shared via the page disclosed that aside from the love Annie has been receiving from her fans and colleagues, she would also need endorsement from brands to make money.

Tosin expressed how surprised he was after realising Annie was still following 2Baba on Instagram.

The media personality stressed that he would have unfollowed the African Queen singer if he were Annie.

Tosin Silverdam says Annie Idibia needs endorsements following her return to social media. Credit: annieidibia

Source: Instagram

"Annie Macaulay is back, makes first Instagram post… Why is she still following Tuface on IG???" he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch video as Tosin Silverdam reacts to Annie Idibia's return to social media:

Reactions trail Tosin Silverdam's video

Several netizens defended Annie Idibia's decision to keep her estranged husband on her followers list on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

famina_intimates said:

"That’s our latest Queen Annie Mac .. she taking over from May now … let the world know that ex is ex."

opeyemifamakin reacted:

"Tosin nah Alabosi which one is why is she following tuface…. But then again."

mima_ekpiwhre said:

"Block for what? He’s the father of the children, when he act film with Natasha finish he’ll pay school fees and etc. no need to block him, just put serious boundary.."

realest_blossom wrote:

"She has a good heart and he the father of her kids too."

stylez_by_marias said:

"Yes she is a good woman. a good man will locate you soon."

mamaki_food reacted:

"2face and yul edochie na brothers."

gracy56531 said:

"I won't be surprised if Natasha uses Tuface 's phone to unfollow her."

thynnaishere reacted:

"one.day.away she will be 41 this year...she celebrated her 40th last year. She looksgood."

prayana_collection commented:

"You don’t unfollow ur enemy’s you allow them watch ur shine."

okwesiriezeodom said:

"They are soulmates, they will be back together."

May Edochie reacts to Annie Idiabia's post

Legit.ng recently reported that May Edochie supported Annie Idibia following her return to social media.

May gushed about pictures of Annie on board a private jet.

However, a fan, while reacting to May's post, wrote, "Please teach her the way."

