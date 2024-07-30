Favour Ashe's biography: age, height, net worth, where is he from?

Favour Ashe is a young Nigerian sprinter who has gained popularity for his talent in rarely-won races in Nigeria. He specialises in 60m, 100m, and 200m events. In March 2024, he became the first athlete to record a sub-10 time in the 2024 season after clocking a time of 9.99 seconds at the Florida Relays. He is currently taking part in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Sprint running is one of the most time-restricted sports in the world. The athletes usually have a few minutes to prove their mettle. Several players, like Favour Ashe, have achieved this feat and are carving their names in the history books.

Favour Ashe's biography

The Nigerian sprinter was born Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe on 28 April 2002 in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. He is 22 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

The Nigerian athlete attended Otovwodo Grammar School in Ughelli, Nigeria. After completing his secondary school, he joined the University of Tennessee in 2022 but later transferred to Auburn University, Alabama, towards the end of the season.

Career

Ashe developed an interest in being an athlete at the age of 10. In 2012, he kept visiting the local stadium to watch a group of athletes train. One day, he approached the coach and requested him to allow him to join the group. Favour revealed this during an interview with New Telegraph, where he stated:

In 2012 when I went to the stadium and saw my coach training athletes, I said I needed to join them in Ugheli, Delta state. I came there every day, until one day, I walked up to him and asked to join the team. He asked me to bring my shoes and start jogging. At first i t was a bit hard for me. My mum said I was wasting time and at times I didn’t go to school but go to practice.

The famous athlete was discovered by the Making of Champions (MoC), where he became a member of the MoC Track Club from 2018 to 2021. After a year and a few months of joining the club, he became the first athlete from the MoC Track Club to run a World Lead.

Ashe participated in the 2018 MoC Athletics Trials, and his outstanding performance earned him membership in the MoC Track Club for the 2019 season. The sprinter won the 100m heat during the 2019 National U18 & U20 Trials in Ilaro, Ogun State, and made it to the boys' 200-metre race finals.

In addition, he participated in the MoC Grand Prix competition, winning the 100-meter heat and 200-meter C final. He debuted at the Nigerian National Championships and ran the men's 100m race by clocking two PBs: 10.77 seconds, placing him second, and 10.72 seconds, completing the semis in sixth place.

In February 2020, Favour participated in the 2020 World U20 Leading 100m Personal Best (PB) at the All Comers meet in Akura. After clocking 10.40 seconds, he qualified for the World U20 Championships in Kenya in 2021.

Favour earned a USA Collegiate Scholarship, and in January 2022, he relocated to the United States as an athlete student at the University of Tennessee. Within six months as a freshman, Ashe had won the NCAA 60m bronze in 6.55 seconds and 100m silver in 10.08 seconds. He also won the SEC 100m Title.

Ashe became Nigeria's 100m champion after running 9.99 seconds in 2022 at the National Athletics Championships in Benin City. He also emerged as the third Nigerian to run sub-10 in Nigerian history, joining the list of legendary athletes such as Deji Aliu and Uchenna Emedolu, who ran 9.98s, 9.95s, and 9.97s, respectively, in 2023.

When asked in the aforementioned interview how he felt upon winning, the Nigerian athlete said:

I feel so good winning the national title and with a 9.99s record. I'm grateful to God. This is just the beginning, and I believe I can drop it down. I have two major championships ahead of me to drop it down and I will be working towards that.

Ashe later joined Auburn University, where he was named the 2023 Second Team All-SEC in the 100 metres and the First Team All-SEC in 60 metres. He also clocked 9.69 seconds at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Texas, USA.

The athlete began his 2024 season by participating in the 60m event at the Harvey Glance Tide & Tigers Dual Meet in Birmingham, Alabama, where he topped after clocking 6.53 seconds. In March 2024, Ashe ran the college men's 100m race in 9.99s at the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainsville.

His outstanding performance in the race made him qualify in the 100m and 4x100m at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Favour with other Nigerian athletes such as Kayinsola Ajayi, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Alaba Akintola, Chidi Okezie, and Godson Brume is in the Mixed 4x400m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which started on 26 July and will end on 11 August 2024.

Favour Ashe's awards and honours

Ashe has received several awards and honours following his stunning performance. They include:

2022 NCAA Indoor National Championships bronze medalist in the 60m

2022 Outdoor SEC Champion 100m

2023 First Team All-SEC 60m

USATFCCCA Second Team All-American 60m

2023 Second Team All-SEC 100m

USATFCCCA First Team All-American 100m

What is Favour Ashe's net worth?

According to WorldLU and NG News 247, the sprinter's net worth is alleged to be $55,000. His primary source of income is earnings from his athletic career.

Favour Ashe's height and weight

The sports personality is approximately 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs around 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Favour Ashe

Who is Favour Ashe? He is a talented Nigerian sprinter. What is Favour Ashe's age? He is 22 years old as of 2024. When is Favour Ashe's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 28 April. Where is Favour Ashe from? The athlete hails from Ugheli, Delta State, Nigeria. Did Favour Ashe qualify for the 2024 Olympics? Yes, he is compting in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. How tall is Favour Ashe? He is approximately 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. What is Favour Ashe's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $55,000.

Favour Ashe is among the youngest Nigerian sprinters known for their resilience in sports. He won the bronze medal in 2022 during the NCAA Indoor National Championships in the 60m race. Ashe is currently competing in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.

