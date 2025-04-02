Genevieve Nnaji returned to X in a rare post to share a lovely picture of herself and a man made a comment about her look

The mother of one took time to school the man about what would happen to her if the Lord permits it in the nearest future

Fans of the movie star gushed over her and the photo she shared as they shared their view about her response

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has reacted to the comment made by a male fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The superstar who mourned late singer Onyeka Onwenu a few months ago had shared a lovely picture of herself on the networking app.

Genevieve Nnaji shares the plan God has for her after a man commented about her look.

In the photo shared by the actress, she was standing in front of an artwork about nature. She used three leaves emojis and a love symbol as the caption of her post.

What fan said about actress

In the comment section, a man known as Mai Keke taunted the actress that she cannot cheat nature.

He also pointed out that his 'fine wine' was finally growing old.

Reacting to his comment, the movie star, who was celebrated by her colleague, a few months ago called the man 'bro'.

According to her, she would age and even get worse and if she was lucky, she was going to grow old.

Genevieve Nnaji gives man who reacted to her post a new name. Share God's plan for her about her look. Photo credit@genevievennaji

Fans support Genevieve Nnaji's reaction

Followers of the actress were excited about her reaction. A few said that she must be in a good mood to have given the man attention.

They supported her reply and encouraged her that she was not yet ageing. A few others sent the man to the gallows for not minding his business.

See the post here:

What fans said about Genevieve's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are comments below:

@Gossip2day_247 reacted:

"Perfect response if that was meant as a slight. It's not news, Is it?"

@yoma1 wrote:

"Chin up, life happens to us all, just take it in your stride."

@DAVIDOKAFO99664 shared:

"Gene baby, u will not die now,u shall live to declear the works of God in the land of the living,just mk sure u live ur remaining life for Jesus, enough of the beautiful and vain things of this place,gv ur life to Christ and focus on making heaven pls, nothing dey here again o."

@innocentz077 commented:

"This lady right here in my screen diva while growing up."

@ama_rachi_ commented:

"I love this. Cause why the emphasis on old."

@CkanJohnson shared:

"But then again, if growing older is the cost of getting to live, maybe it's not such a bad deal after all. It's a gift that not everyone is fortunate enough to receive."

@Emeka_Oriah commented:

"Might be me, just me maybe, but from your words you sound sad, so let me ask this, are you sad my dear?"

@rkellynigeria reacted:

"Be strong and bold, God will see you through."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand, leg

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood star, who rarely appears online, made fans react after she shared a video of some parts of her body on Instagram.

She caused a buzz online as she shared her beautiful and youthful look as well in a new post.

