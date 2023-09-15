Cydney Moreau’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Cydney Moreau is an American model and social media influencer. She is popular on Instagram, where she uploads content relating to fashion, modelling, and her lifestyle. She is also famous as the ex-girlfriend of American singer and actor Nicky Jam.

Cydney Moreau arrives at the "Bad Boys For Life" Miami Premiere at Regal South Beach Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: John Parra (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Before venturing into modelling, Cydney Moreau was an athlete up to college. She has a thriving modelling career and is represented by Salt Agency. She has modelled for multiple corporations, including Adidas and Under Armour, and endorsed brands such as Evian Water and Beauty Bio on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Cydney Moreau Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1994 Age 28 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Thibodaux, Louisiana, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in pounds 86-64-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Melissa Moreau Father Sam Moreau Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Teurlings Catholic High School College Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana Profession Former athlete, model, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @cydrrose

Cydney Moreau’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Louisiana, United States. Her parents are Sam and Melissa Moreau. She has three siblings: two sisters, Kaitlyn and Renee Bonin and a brother. She is an American national of white ethnicity residing in Miami, Florida, United States.

Which school did Cydney Moreau attend?

She completed her high school education at Teurlings Catholic High School. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration and management in 2017.

What is Cydney Moreau’s age?

The American model is 28 years old as of September 2023. She was born on 19 December 1994. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Cydney Moreau’s profession

Cydney is a former athlete, model, and social media influencer. She is a sports enthusiast and was a Division-I college track athlete. She joined Instagram in February 2012 and has gradually gained followers on the platform. The social media influencer boasts 1.2 million followers as of writing.

Cydney Moreau’s modelling career began when she was called to work with Adidas in a runway show. She has modelled for other reputable companies such as Speedo, Brooks, Under Armour, and Eastbay. On Instagram, she endorses brands, including Crown Royal, Alo Yoga, Evian Water, Vita Hustle and Beauty Bio. She has been featured in magazines such as Cosmopolitan Mexico and owns a fitness app and a clothing line.

Before venturing into modelling, she worked in the corporate world. Cydney began her career in 2016 as a sales representative at Medical Waste Management. She joined GNC in 2017 as a sales associate and became a retail seller at Unika in 2018.

What is Cydney Moreau’s net worth?

The Instagram model’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million, according to Popular Networth. Her sources of income include earnings from her modelling career and social media endeavours, such as brand endorsements.

Are Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau still together?

American singer and actor Nicky Jam and the model reportedly met in 2019 while filming his music video Atrévete, in which Cydney appeared. Their romantic relationship kicked on, and they got engaged on 14 February 2020. However, after a year-long relationship, they called it quits.

Why did Nicky Jam and Cydney break up? The two reportedly parted ways due to multiple reasons, including the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic and differences in language and culture.

What happened between Cydney Moreau and Antonio Brown?

In December 2022, former NFL player Antonio Brown was rumoured to be Cydney Moreau’s boyfriend. The rumour emerged after Antonio posted a picture on Snapchat showing him in bed with a woman, later identified to be the model. Despite the speculations, neither of them confirmed if they were romantically involved.

Cydney Moreau’s height and weight

Nicky Jam’s ex-fiancee is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-64-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Cydney Moreau

How old is Cydney Moreau? Her age is 28 years as of September 2023. She was born on 19 December 1994. Where is Cydney Moreau from? Her hometown is Thibodaux, Louisiana, United States. What is Cydney Moreau’s job? She is a model and social media influencer. How much is Cydney Moreau worth? Her net worth is allegedly $5 million. Is Cydney Moreau dating anyone? Model Cydney has not revealed whether she is in a relationship or not. She is, therefore, presumably single at the moment. How long had Nicky Jam and Cydney been together? The former couple were together for around a year, between February 2020 and February 2021. How tall is Cydney Moreau? The American model is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Cydney Moreau is a top-notch American model, having worked with multiple reputable companies. She is also a social media personality boasting a significant following on Instagram. Nicky Jam’s ex-girlfriend is a Louisiana native residing in Miami, Florida, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Amelia Woolley’s biography. She is a British professional fashion buyer and fashionista. Amelia is also famous for being the girlfriend of Irish singer and songwriter Niall Horan.

Amelia has a successful career in the corporate world, having worked with different companies. Currently, she is a brand content deployment executive at AB InBev. Her relationship with Niall Horan began in 2020.

Source: Legit.ng