The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki: age, height, birthday, family, job

The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki is a rising television personality, account executive and model from the United States. She came into the spotlight after she appeared in the popular ABC dating show, The Bachelor season 27, which premiered on 23 January 2023.

The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki in a pink and multicolored dresses. Photo:@sprinkling_sunshine on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gabi Elnicki was among the 30 contestants of the 2023 ABC reality TV show The Bachelor. Her appearance in the show has brought her fame, attracting many netizens' attention. She considers herself adventurous, loyal, and self-driven and is often seen at a tailgate. Here is a look into her personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name Gabriella Nicole Elnicki Gender Female Date of birth 3 July 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pittsford, Vermont, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimeters 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Father Kevin Mother Stephanie Elnicki Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Rutland Senior High School University University of Mississippi Profession Senior account executive, reality TV personality Instagram @sprinkling_sunshine

Gabi Elnicki’s biography

The rising reality TV personality was born Gabriella Nicole Elnicki in Pittsford, Vermont, United States, but currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Gabi Elnicki’s parents are Kevin and Stephanie Elnicki. His father owns a scrap metal and recycling business called Earth Waste Systems. She grew up alongside three siblings, two brothers named Evan and Braeden and a sister named Chloe. Gabi Elnicki’s family resides in Vermont, United States.

Where did Gabi Elnicki go to college?

After completing her high school education at Rutland Senior High School, she attended the University of Mississippi and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing in 2019. While there, she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was also one of the top 25 contestants in the school’s Most Beautiful pageant in 2017.

How old is Gabi Elnicki?

The Bachelor's season 27 contestant is 26 years old as of 2023. When is Gabi Elnicki’s birthday? She was born on 3 July 1997. Her zodiac sign is Cancer

Gabi Elnicki’s job

Gabi Elnicki is an up-and-coming reality TV star and account executive. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a senior account executive at a company known as Calculated Hire in Houston, Texas, USA.

She began working in the company in July 2019 as a recruiter before she was promoted to account executive in March 2022. She was formerly an intern in the marketing and staffing department at Skybridge Tactical, LLC in Tampa, Florida. Before that, she worked as a sales associate and social media coordinator at Miss Behavin.

Gabi is, however, known for her appearances on ABC's reality dating show The Bachelor , a series that revolves around a single bachelor who begins with a pool of romantic interests from which he is expected to select one fiancé. Gabi made it to the finale and Zach's top two but was ultimately sent home before an engagement happened.

What is Gabi Elnicki’s height?

Gabi Elnicki from The Bachelor stands 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Gabi Elnicki

Who is Gabi Elnicki? She is a rising American reality TV personality and account executive best known for appearing in the 27th season of The Bachelor. Where is Gabi Elnicki from? She was born in Pittsford, Vermont, United States. What is Gabi Bachelor’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 3 July 1997. What is Babi Elnicki’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Who is Gabi Elnicki dating? The reality star is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. She is seemingly single. Who are Gabi Elnicki’s parents? Her parents are Kevin and Stephanie Elnicki. Does Gabi Elnicki have siblings? Yes, she has three siblings, Evan, Braeden and Chloe. Where does Gabi Elnicki live? The rising television personality currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

The Bachelor’s Gabi Elnicki is a rising television personality, account executive and model from the United States. She is widely known for her appearance on the 27th season of the popular ABC dating show, The Bachelor, which premiered on 23 January 2023 and concluded on 27 March 2023.

Legit.ng recently published Brittanya Razavi’s biography. Brittanya Razavi is an American model, reality TV star, and budding actress. She was born on 7 July 1985 in Oxnard, California, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Brittanya Razavi first gained public recognition after she appeared in the reality TV series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. She has also appeared in I Love Money. She has also been modelling since the age of 18 and has been featured in numerous fashion magazines. She shares her modelling shots on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng