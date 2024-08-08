Toto Wolff's net worth: How much is he worth, and how did he make his money?

Toto Wolff is a motorsport executive, entrepreneur, investor, and former racing driver from Austria. He is best recognised as the Executive Director of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team. During his racing career, he won races like the 1994 24 Hours Nurburgring and competed in the FIA GT and Italian GT Championships. But what is Toto Wolff’s net worth?

Toto Wolff at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo in Monaco, Monaco (L). Toto Wolff at Bild Sport Arena in Berlin, Germany (R). Photo: Christian Alminana, Christian Marquardt (modified by author)

Toto Wolff began his career as a car racer at seventeen before switching to business and investing. He is the founder of incubator-style venture companies Marchfifteen and Marchsixteen. His investing career primarily revolves around internet and technology companies, midsized industrial companies, and listed companies.

Profile summary

Full name Torger Christian "Toto" Wolff Gender Male Date of birth 12 January 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Vienna, Austria Current residence Monaco Nationality Austrian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Joanna Bednarczyk Father Sven Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Susie Wolff Children Jack, Benedict, Rosa School Lycée Français de Vienne University Vienna University of Economics and Business Profession Motorsport executive, investor, former racing driver Net worth $1.6 billion

What is Toto Wolff’s net worth?

According to Forbes and Crash.Net, the former racing driver has an alleged net worth of $1.6 billion. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as an investor, motorsport executive, and racing driver.

How did Toto Wolff make his money?

In addition to his prosperous Formula 1 career, Wolff has been successful with other business ventures, including investment firms Marchfifteen and Marchsixteen, which focus on medium-sized industrial and listed companies​. His wealth has significantly increased due to his 33% stake in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team.

Toto Wolff’s age and background

Fast five facts about Toto Wolff. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images (modified by author)

The Australian investor was born Torger Christian Wolff on 12 January 1972 in Vienna, Austria but currently resides in Monaco. He is 52 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. What language does Toto Wolff speak? Wolff is multilingual and can speak German, English, French, Italian, and Polish fluently.

Toto is an Australian national of Polish-Romanian heritage. His parents are Joanna Bednarczyk, a Polish anaesthesiologist, and Sven, a Romanian entrepreneur. Wolff's father was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was eight years old. His parents separated following his father's diagnosis. Sven died in May 1987 of the disease when Wolff was fifteen.

In 2023, he spoke about the tragedy of losing his dad. He said:

Since I can remember my father was ill with the brain cancer and suffered with it for 10 years and then eventually died when I was 15. That is a time when as a boy you need the father. That wasn't the case with me. We were in financial difficult circumstances that didn't help either.

He continued:

So that certainly is part of how I am today with all the bad sides that come with it, the trauma, but also on the other side, I think ambition and eagerness to do well.

The investor grew up alongside an older sister named Vanessa Wolff, an entrepreneur.

Wolff attended Lycée Français de Vienne, a French curriculum secondary school in Alsergrund, Vienna. He later enrolled at the Vienna University of Economics and Business but dropped out.

Career

Toto is a jack-of-all-trades. While most people know him primarily because of his significant contributions to the racing world, he is also into business and has served in various capacities in the academic sector.

Racing

Toto Wolff at Yas Marina Circuit on 19 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Toto Wolff has been obsessed with motorsports from a young age. From 1992 to 1994, he raced in Austrian and German Formula Ford, winning the 24 Hours Nürburgring in his category.

In 2006, he won the Dubai 24 Hour and placed second in the Austrian Rally Championship. Wolff also served as an instructor at the Walter Lechner Racing School and holds a lap record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Porsche RSR.

Motorsport executive

After leaving car racing in 2009, Toto Wolff bought a stake in the Williams Formula One Team and became its executive director in 2012. In 2013, he transitioned to Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as CEO and team principal, acquiring a 30% stake in the company. He also served as CEO and director of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

Business investments

In addition to his motorsport career, Toto Wolff is a successful investor. He founded investment firms Marchfifteen in 1998 and Marchsixteen in 2004. The companies initially focused on internet and technology investments before shifting to midsized industrial and listed companies.

Wolff's other notable investments include the German HWA auto racing team, BRR Rallye Racing, and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. He also co-owns a sports management company with former F1 driver Mika Häkkinen.

Academic work

Wolff has contributed to various academic institutions. In late 2021, he was appointed as an associate fellow at the Oxford Saïd Business School for two years.

In May 2022, he was named an executive fellow at Harvard Business School. Before that, he received an Honorary Doctorate from Cranfield University for his services to Motorsport.

The popular investor has also been involved in various philanthropic activities. He is the vice chairman of the Mary Bendet Foundation, an organisation that works to improve the quality of life for underserved children.

Who is Toto Wolff's wife?

Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff at the Odeon Luxe Leicester, in central London, on 4 December 2023. Photo: Henry Nicholls

The American former racing driver has been married to Susie Wolff, a Scottish former experienced racing driver and current managing director of F1 Academy, for over a decade. Toto and Susie first met in the 2008 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters series, where Susie was racing.

The pair got engaged on a boat in Venice and later tied the knot in October 2011. Together, they share a son named Jack, born on 10 April 2017. Toto Wolff also has two other children, Benedict and Rosa, from his first wife, Stephanie. He was married to Stephanie for ten years and remains on good terms with her despite their separation.

What is Toto Wolff’s height?

The experienced entrepreneur is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Toto Wolff? He is a motorsport executive, investor, and former racing driver from Australia. He is the CEO and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Is Toto Wolff a German? No, he is an Australian national. He was born in Vienna, Austria. How old is Toto Wolff? The investor is 52 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 January 1972. Who are Toto Wolff’s parents? His parents are Joanna Bednarczyk and Sven. His father passed away in May 1987. Does Toto Wolff have siblings? The former race car driver has an older sister named Vanessa Wolff. Who is Toto Wolff’s wife? His wife is called Susie Wolff, a Scottish former professional racing driver. Who are Toto Wolff’s children? The investor has three children: Jack, Benedict, and Rosa. Is Toto Wolff a billionaire? Yes, he has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.

Toto Wolff’s net worth has exhibited consistent growth in recent years. He has accumulated a considerable amount from his remarkable success in business, motorsport, and investing. He is recognised as the CEO and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

