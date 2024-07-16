Scotty McCreery is a country singer from the United States of America. He first gained public recognition after winning the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011. He is also famous for his successful albums, including Clear as Day, See You Tonight, Seasons Change, and Same Truck. In 2024, McCreery was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family. What is Scotty McCreery's net worth?

Scotty McCreery at The Star in Frisco, Texas (L). McCreery at the new state-of-the-art venue Moody Center in Austin, Texas (R). Photo: Christopher Polk, Dave Pedley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Scotty McCreery has been in the music industry since 2011 and has since released numerous hit albums and songs such as Five More Minutes, This is It, and See You Tonight. His debut album, Clear as Day, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. As a popular figure in the entertainment industry, many are curious to know how much is Scotty McCreery's net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Scott Cooke McCreery Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Garner, North Carolina, United States Current residence North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Judy McCreery Father Michael McCreery Siblings Ashley McCreery Marital status Married Wife Gabi Dugal Children 1 School Garner Magnet High School University North Carolina State University Profession Country singer Net worth $4 million Instagram @scottymccreery Facebook @scottymccreery TikTok @scottymccreery

What is Scotty McCreery's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scotty McCreery has an alleged net worth of $4 million. He has amassed this wealth through his career as a country singer. He mainly earns from touring, live performances, streaming revenue and brand partnerships.

How much does Scotty McCreery make per concert?

Scotty McCreery reportedly earns between $50,000 and $100,000 per concert, depending on the venue, location, and the scale of the event. His booking fees range between $75,000 and $149,999.

What is Scotty McCreery’s age?

Fast five facts about Scotty McCreery. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American country singer is 30 years old as of 2024. Scotty McCreery was born on 9 October 1993 in Garner, North Carolina, United States. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Scotty McCreery's parents

His parents are Judy and Michael McCreery. His father is a manufacturing systems analyst for Schneider Electric, while his mother is a real estate agent for Fonville Morisey. She also owns a tanning salon in Clayton, North Carolina. The singer grew up alongside his older sister, Ashley.

McCreery completed his elementary and basic education at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner and West Lake Middle School in Apex, respectively. He graduated from Garner Magnet High School in 2012 and later enrolled at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in communications.

Career

Scotty McCreery began his music career at the age of 9, performing in school and local competitions. Scott worked as a bagger at Lowes Foods before successfully auditioning for the tenth season of the singing competition series American Idol in 2010 at the age of sixteen.

Scotty sang Josh Turner's Your Man and Travis Tritt's Put Some Drive in Your Country during his audition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He made it to the finale, where he competed against fellow country singer Lauren Alaina. McCreery was declared the winner on 25 May 2011, becoming the youngest male winner of American Idol at 17.

Scotty McCreery at the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on 7 April 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

After winning American Idol in 2011. Scott released his first single, I Love You This Big, which later became the lead single from his debut album, Clear as Day released on 4 October 2011. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200.

Scott released his second studio album, Christmas with Scotty McCreery, on 16 October 2012. The album includes nine holiday classics and two new holiday songs. It debuted at No. 4 on Billboard 200 and was certified gold on 26 November 2012.

The singer’s third album, See You Tonight, was released on 15 October 2013 and debuted at number six on the Billboard 200. McCreery has since recorded three more albums, including Same Truck (2021) and Rise & Fall (2024). Below is a list of some of his popular songs.

I Love You This Big

You Time

Five More Minutes

The Trouble with Girls

Feelin’ It

It Matters to Her

In Between

See You Tonight

Water Tower Town

This Is It

McCreery is also actively involved in various philanthropic activities, supporting causes like cancer research, disaster relief, and music education. He has partnered with organisations such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Opry Trust Fund. He has also regularly participated in the City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game, which raises funds for cancer research.

How did Scotty McCreery lose his record deal?

The American entertainer lost his record deal with Mercury/Interscope the day before he was set to film an episode for American Idol. This happened after his single, the over-produced Southern Belle, crashed and burned.

I was trying to put on a happy face, but 10 hours earlier I was being told I got released from my record deal. I was trying my best, but I just got dealt the biggest blow of my life.

Who is Scotty McCreery's wife?

Gabi Dugal McCreery and Scotty McCreery attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on 10 November 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

The American country singer has married Gabi, a certified pediatric nurse, for over six years as of 2024. Gabi and Scotty have known each other for most of their lives, having first met in kindergarten. They began dating during their senior year of high school and got engaged in September 2017.

The pair exchanged their wedding vows on 16 June 2018 in North Carolina. They have a son named Merrick "Avery" McCreery, born on 24 October 2022. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in June 2022 via People.

We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life. We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.

How tall is Scotty McCreery?

The American country music singer is 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Scotty McCreery? He is an American country singer best known for winning the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011. Where is Scotty McCreery from? He was born in Garner, North Carolina, United States. How old is Scotty McCreery? The country singer is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 9 October 1993. Who is Scotty McCreery’s wife? The singer has married Gabi Dugal McCreery, a paediatric nurse, since 16 June 2018. Does Scotty McCreery have children? He has a son named Merrick "Avery" McCreery, born on 24 October 2022. Is Scotty McCreery still successful? After winning American Idol, Scott achieved significant milestones in his music career. His albums and singles have topped various charts. How much did Scotty McCreery win on American Idol? He received a $250,000 record deal as his victory package. What is Scotty McCreery’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Scotty McCreery's net worth has grown constantly since he won American Idol in May 2011. He has released numerous albums, such as Clear as Day (2011) and See You Tonight (2013). Besides his career, the singer is married to Gabi Dugal McCreery, a paediatric nurse, and they share a son.

