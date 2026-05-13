The Federal Government has scrapped the UTME requirement for admission into Colleges of Education and non-technology agriculture programmes

New guidelines now direct candidates to apply through JAMB CAPS while maintaining existing minimum entry requirements

A one-time condonement exercise will also regularise past admissions conducted outside CAPS, ensuring stricter compliance going forward

The Federal Government has introduced fresh admission guidelines for candidates seeking entry into Colleges of Education and non-technology agriculture programmes in polytechnics and colleges of agriculture.

This follows the abolition of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) requirement for these courses on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Federal Government exempts UTME for education and agric admissions, streamlining access through JAMB CAPS. Photo credit: Karen Kasmauski/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to the Ministry of Education, the approval came after a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, on April 30, 2026.

The new policy aims to tackle restrictive admission processes that have contributed to rising numbers of out-of-school adolescents, limited access to tertiary education, and low enrolment in teacher education and agricultural programmes.

Under the new rules, candidates applying for Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes and National Diploma (ND) non-technology agriculture courses will no longer be required to sit for UTME before gaining admission.

Guidelines for registration

The ministry clarified that “all prospective candidates will still be required to obtain the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application form and process their admissions through the JAMB platform (CAPS).”

It added that admissions must be conducted strictly through the JAMB CAPS, with existing minimum admission requirements unchanged. Applicants must upload their O’Level results on the JAMB portal, and admission letters will continue to be issued exclusively by JAMB upon verification.

Registration process for NCE and ND programmes

From the 2026/2027 academic session, candidates applying for NCE programmes will register through JAMB without taking UTME, with JAMB and Colleges of Education coordinating the process. Similarly, candidates seeking admission into ND non-technology agriculture programmes in polytechnics and colleges of agriculture will also apply through JAMB without UTME.

Admission procedures and monitoring

Institutions are directed to maintain existing minimum entry requirements, with all admissions processed strictly through CAPS. The government also announced a one-time retroactive condonement exercise to regularise NCE students admitted outside CAPS in Colleges of Education.

The statement explained:

“As part of measures to address previous admissions conducted outside CAPS by Colleges of Education, Government has also approved a one-time retroactive condonement exercise for only NCE students admitted into NCE programmes in Colleges of Education for both Years I & II at the 2025/2026 session.”

The condonement exercise will run from June 1 to August 30, 2026, covering eligible students transitioning from Year One to Year Two, and Year Two to Year Three.

Warning against illegal admissions

The Federal Government warned that admissions conducted outside CAPS will henceforth be considered illegal and void. Provosts, rectors, and principal officers of tertiary institutions are directed to stop issuing independent admission letters.

Periodic monitoring and compliance checks will be carried out in collaboration with JAMB, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, the National Board for Technical Education, and other regulatory agencies to ensure full implementation of the policy.

JAMB CAPS processes admissions for education and agric courses under fresh federal policy. Photo credit: Martin Harvey/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

JAMB responds to calls to scrap exam board

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has praised the examination agency’s “strategic importance” to Nigeria’s admission system.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said Nigeria’s enrolment system would not have functioned effectively without the board.

Source: Legit.ng