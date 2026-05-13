A man took to social media to react after the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was officially announced by his family

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, the man shared why he was glad about the family’s statement. and its effect on the actor's legacy

A Nigerian man named Ola turned to social media to react to the statement released by the family of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Man reacts as Alexx Ekubo's family releases statement about true cause of death. Photo: @olamzzzz

Source: Twitter

Alexx Ekubo: Man hails late actor’s family

Identified on X as @olamzzzz, the man had earlier posted on May 12 that he wished the family could release a statement about the actor’s death.

He had said:

“I hope Alex's family releases a statement regarding the cause of his death to maintain his dignity after his passing. He lived a wonderful life, and it's unfortunate that false stories about the cause of his death are spreading.”

On Wednesday, May 13, the family of the actor finally shared a statement to announce his death, revealing the cause and location of his death.

A man reacts to real cause of actor's death after his family's statement. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The statement, posted on the actor's official Instagram page, read:

From the Family of Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke

"After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world.

"During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss.

"Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course. We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family throughout this period.

"— For The Family of Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke."

Sharing a screenshot of the statement, the X user said:

“Glad Alex Ekubo family did the right thing. All those peddling rumor about the cause of his death can now shut up. With this announcement, Alex legacy and honour are preserved. Rest well champ.”

See his X post below:

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng