Chelsea could be set to benefit from a huge windfall if their rivals Arsenal win the 2025/26 Premier League title

The Gunners will move closer to their first title in 22 years if Manchester City fail to beat Crystal Palace

Three former Chelsea stars, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga, are on Arsenal's squad list

Chelsea could be set to benefit from a huge windfall if their London rivals Arsenal eventually win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Arsenal are closing in on their first title since the 2003/04 season when Arsene Wenger’s team completes the league season without a single loss.

Kai Havertz is instrumental to Arsenal's Premier League title. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners have been in the title race for the last four seasons, but this year could be their time, as they are firmly in control with two matches left.

Their title celebrations could begin early if Manchester City fail to pick up the maximum points against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Mikel Arteta’s team will seal the title against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2026, if they win, and Man City do not beat Palace.

The Gunners are also in their first UEFA Champions League final since 2006, and will face Paris Saint-Germain at Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

Chelsea could benefit from Arsenal’s win

Chelsea fans are in a big dilemma right now as their biggest rival is on course to win two big trophies, one of which is their bragging rights in London.

The Blues faithful are hoping for a scenario where Arsenal bottles both trophies despite how close they are to winning, particularly the Premier League.

However, according to Chelsea Chronicles, the world champions will benefit financially if their rivals win, because of some add-ons on player sales.

Three former Chelsea stars, Kai Havertz, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke are on the Gunners’ squad list for both competitions.

Chelsea sold Havertz for £67.5 million, including £5 million performance-related add-ons, in the summer of 2023 after three successful seasons at Stamford Bridge.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea sold Madueke to Arsenal in the summer of 2025 for an initial fee of £48.5 million, plus £4 million in add-ons.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Arsenal permanently after the Gunners triggered his £5 million release clause. However, some reports in England suggest that there is an add-on of £3 million if Arsenal win the Premier League and UCL.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues could be looking at receiving about £12 million from their rivals if they won both trophies, a fee many fans would not agree is equal to the pride they will lose.

Chelsea have benefited from such in the past when they received add-ons for Eden Hazard after Real Madrid won UCL and paid Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz when he won Chelsea the UCL in 2021.

How much Arsenal earned from UCL

Legit.ng previously reported how much Arsenal earned in prize money after reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years.

The Gunners have earned the most money this season from the prize pool based on performance, ranking and regional TV rights from UEFA.

Source: Legit.ng