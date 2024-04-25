Who is Jann Mardenborough's wife? His background, career, and Audrey

Jann Mardenborough is a professional British racing driver and one of the youngest winners of the GT Academy competition. Aside from his thriving racing career, Jann Mardenborough's personal life intrigues many. Who is Jann Mardenborough's wife?

Jann Mardenborough during the 2015 GP3 Series Round 1 (L) and the 2015 GP3 Series Round 8 (R). Photo: Jakob Ebrey, Sam Bloxham/Formula Motorsport Limited (modified by author)

Who is the real Jann Mardenborough? He is a British racing driver who gained prominence through his involvement in motorsports. His story is inspiring; he had no racing experience and played sim racing video games instead. Winning the 2011 GT Academy competition kicked off his journey, and he has been racking up achievements ever since.

Profile summary

Real name Jann Mardenborough Gender Male Date of birth 9 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Darlington, United Kingdom Current residence Darlington, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lesley-Anne Mardenborough Father Steve Mardenborough Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Racing driver Net worth $5 million–$10 million Instagram @jannthaman TikTok @jannthaman

Who is Jann Mardenborough's wife?

Jann Mardenborough does not have a wife. He has never been married but has been romantically involved with a lady called Sophie Hulme. Jann and Sophie began dating in 2018. However, there is not enough information proving that the two are still an item. As a result, he is presumed single.

Sophie Hulme is the founder of Sophie Hulme, a designer brand that sells leather handbags and accessories. She launched her brand in 2011 after studying fashion design at Kingston University.

In 2012, she was awarded a British Fashion Award in the Emerging Talent, Accessories category and has continued building the brand's name and legacy. Her collections are currently stocked in 200 locations and 30 countries.

Are Jann Mardenborough and Audrey still together?

Audrey is a fictional character portrayed in the film Gran Turismo, where Jann is one of the main characters. There were speculations that Audrey mirrored his real-life partner. Contrary to these assumptions, Audrey is a fictional character crafted solely for narrative depth in the movie.

Top-5 facts about Jann Mardenborough. Photo: Charles Sykes/Getty Images (modified by author)

The film follows Jann as Archie Madekwe as he joins forces with David Harbour, a washed-up race car driver turned mechanic, and Orlando Bloom, a passionate motorsport exec. Together, this unlikely crew overcomes challenges and pursues Jann's dream of competing in the elite world of professional racing.

Jann Mardenborough was involved in the development of the film and was also on set. Speaking about his experience, he stated that:

Being on sets was again, very interesting. I'm a movie guy. I'm a car movie guy. I love racing movies. And when I got asked to be a stunt driver playing myself…well, it's never been done before. Somebody that has a biopic made about them, but then that person doubling themselves to stuntman was a first. But because I'm a racing car movie fan, there's no excuse for not looking good. I like that responsibility.

Jann Mardenborough's family background

Jann Mardenborough was born on 9 September 1999. He is the son of English footballer Steve Mardenborough, who made more than 300 appearances in the Football League. His mother's name is Lesley-Anne Mardenborough.

Jann spent his childhood in Cardiff, Wales. He is not the only child in his family, as he has a brother; Jann Mardenborough's brother is Coby Mardenborough.

Career

Jann Mardenborough's career is a fascinating story of turning virtual racing skills into real-world success. He became interested in cars at a young age. His dream was to become a professional racing driver.

In 2011, at the age of 19, Mardenborough won the GT Academy competition. This innovative program by Nissan and Sony Playstation offered a life-changing prize: a professional racing contract with Nissan.

His win thrust him into intensive driver training. He quickly progressed through various racing series. In 2013, he achieved the unthinkable for a rookie—a podium finish in his class at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

He has competed in various racing series, such as the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Super Formula. He has also worked as a simulator and car development driver for Nissan e.dams and its customer team, McLaren, in Formula E.

What is Jann Mardenborough doing now?

In May 2023, he returned and competed in the Fuji 24 Hours round of the Super Taikyu Series, driving Helm Motorsports' Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3. He also competed in the 2024 British GT Championship's Silverstone 500 round in a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo for Team RJN.

Jann Mardenborough poses for a photo before the Gran Turismo Film Premiere 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Clive Rose - Gran Turismo/Gran Turismo

How much money has Jann Mardenborough made?

Although his precise income isn't publicly disclosed, some outlets like ScreenRant and Journal Bharat allege his net worth hovers around $5 million. In contrast, others, such as Celebrity Net Worth, contend it stands at $10 million.

FAQs

Who is the real Jann Mardenborough? He is a British racing driver who gained prominence as the youngest winner of the GT Academy competition, beating 90,000 entrants. How old is Jann Mardenborough? As of April 2024, he is 32 years old. He was born on 9 September 1991 in Darlington, County Durham, England. Who did Jann Mardenborough's dad play for? His father played for Coventry City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cambridge United, Swansea City, Cardiff City and Lincoln City. Does Jann Mardenborough have a wife? He is unmarried, but there have been rumours of a past relationship with fashion designer Sophie Hulme. Is Jann Mardenborough's wife Audrey? The relationship between Jann and Audrey in the movie Gran Turismo is purely fictional and does not reflect any real-life connection. What is Jann Mardenborough's net worth? The racing driver has an alleged net worth of between $5 million and $10 million.

Many people have been speculating that Audrey is Jann Mardenborough's wife in real life. However, the race driver is currently unmarried. He also keeps his personal life relatively private. His story is one of video game prowess translating into real-world racing success. He has become a household name in the motorsport world.

