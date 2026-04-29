A young lady, Banjo Joyce Olutomi, who gained admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) in 2019 to study nursing, has finally completed her undergraduate studies at the prestigious institution

Joyce had her induction and oath-taking ceremony into the nursing profession on April 29 and celebrated her academic achievement afterwards

Reflecting on her academic journey, Joyce, who finished with a 3.48 CGPA, revealed that she almost gave up on her studies

Banjo Joyce Olutomi, a fresh nursing graduate at the University of Ibadan (UI), has celebrated her academic milestone on social media.

An overjoyed Joyce informed netizens about her induction and oath-taking ceremony into the nursing profession in a tweet on April 29.

A University of Ibadan student bags a nursing degree with a 3.48 CGPA. Photo Credit: @JoyzBanjo, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

UI nursing graduate shares her story

In a series of tweets, Joyce walked down memory lane as she reflected on her academic journey. Joyce, who gained admission in 2019, resumed her first year studies in 2021 and experienced an Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Joyce also revealed that she failed a course, wept several times and almost gave up on her studies. She admitted that there were times she entertained doubts about her academic abilities; however, she found people who stood by her.

"Gained admission in 2019. Resumed 100L in 2021. Survived ASUU strike. Failed a course. Cried my eyes out many times. Ranting became my coping mechanism. Almost gave up. Doubted my academic abilities. Found people who stood by me. Made solid friends." Joyce wrote.

Joyce further revealed that she considered dropping out of school but had to adapt.

While she did not find love on campus, Joyce was able to graduate with a 3.48 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in a 4.0 grading system.

In her words:

"Joined organizations and volunteered.

"Held leadership positions.

"Saw intense shege.

"Considered dropping out of school.

"Adapted to the shege. Didn't find love.

"Graduated with a 3.48/4.00. (Painful stuff).

"All in all, University of Ibadan, Thank you."

A University of Ibadan nursing student finally graduates against all odds. Photo Credit: @JoyzBanjo

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UI nursing graduate congratulated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nursing graduate's post below:

@Kito_Baebyyy said:

"Congratulations baby 🤭❤️.

"More wins🥂."

@Dhanimond said:

"Congratulations.

"Greater heights."

@frmarcellinus said:

"Congratulations, Joyce."

@thegirlsamm said:

"Congratulations, baby girl."

@BabaMicaiah009 said:

"Congratulations Nurse."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who wrote the UTME three times had bagged a nursing degree.

After 7 years, UI nursing student graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student, Agbudeloye Adewole Destiny, had graduated from the university after seven years.

Destiny was inducted into the nursing profession on April 29, and he celebrated his academic feat on X on the same day. In his X post, Destiny, who shared his induction photoshoot, expressed delight at finally becoming a nursing graduate after the delays.

Destiny, now a registered nurse, revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) four times and gained admission in 2019. However, he spent seven years at school, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which delayed his resumption until 2021 and in 2022, he experienced another delay in his academic pursuit caused by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Source: Legit.ng