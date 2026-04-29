Harrison Gwamnishu has shared a heartbreaking video of his visit to the mother of the slain singer.

The upcoming act was allegedly shot dead by a uniformed officer in public, and a video of the incident has surfaced online

What the elderly mother told Harrison made many burst into tears as they rained abuses on the officer

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has shared a heartbreaking video of his visit to the mother of the slain singer, Oghenemine Ogidi.

Ogidi was shot dead a few hours ago in Delta State by a trigger-happy officer. The officers, who were in mufti, were said to have been in a van bearing the inscription “Nigeria Police Force, Effurun Area Command, Uvwie.

Reactions as Harrison Gwamnishu shares devastating account from mother of singer slain by police. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video of his visit on Instagram, Harrison gave a devastating account of what the singer’s mother told him.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares more late singers

According to Harrison, she lost two of her sons to alleged extrajudicial killings by the police in the state. He explained that her first son was arrested at home in 2022 and later lost his life.

Fans support Harrison Gwamnishu over video of singer slain by police. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

The digital creator added that the police claimed the young man was killed in an exchange of gunfire, but the account has been questioned.

Reactions to Harrison’s video

Reacting, celebrities and fans were left in tears. Many questioned how a mother, who should be enjoying the fruits of her labour in old age, was made to go through such pain.

Others condemned the alleged actions of the officer involved and called for justice.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Gwamnishu's video with outrage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@queenethhilbert commented:

"All those officer abeg abeg and screams no touch your heart? chai you’re a beast in uniform. The sound of the gunshot alone I can’t sleep or work why ogbegbe Why?"

@ ekene_umenwa wrote:

"Oh God officer why ? Years of raising a child is not a joke why? Nine months of pain it’s not a joke why waste a human being as if it’s nothing officer why?. Why put an advance mother that is suppose to be retiring so her son can take care of her why put her in this kind of pain officer why?"

@christabelegbenya shared:

"See how he wasted that boy’s life just like that God! This people no value life at all. 2 sons gone like that."

@esqnoj shared:

"It’s like people who do terrible things don’t stop to think… don’t they realize there might be an elderly mother at home, praying her son makes it back safely?"

Gwamnishu challenges VDM over kidnapping allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu challenged social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, to present evidence linking him to a kidnapping case in Edo state.

On January 13, 2026, Gwamnishu shared screenshots of their private messages, accusing VDM of emotional blackmail and mishandling a sensitive issue.

He maintained his innocence and demanded public proof, stressing that accusations without evidence could mislead the public and endanger lives.

Source: Legit.ng