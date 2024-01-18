August Alsina’s height, age, brother, relationship, net worth

August Alsina is a popular R&B singer-songwriter from the United States of America. He is best known for his hit song No Love, and his debut album Testimony, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. He has also released numerous songs such as Beautiful Way, Yeah Yeah, and Lied to You. What is August Alsina’s height?

August Alsina has been in the music industry since 2011. He has released numerous albums, including Testimony (2014), This Thing Called Life (2015) and The Product III: State of Emergency (2020). Throughout his career, he has won various awards, including the BET Award in 2014 for Best New Artist. August is currently signed to Def Jam Recordings.

Full name August Anthony Alsina Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 3 September 1992 Age 31 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'12” Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father August Alsina Sr. Mother Sheila Alsina Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Worthing High School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $2 million Instagram @augustalsina Facebook @August Alsina X (Twitter) @AugustAlsina

What is August Alsina’s height?

The American singer is 5 feet 12 inches or 182 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

How old is August Alsina?

The American recording artist is 31 years old as of 2023. When was August Alsina born? He was born on 3 September 1992. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

August is an American national of African-American heritage. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. His parents are Sheila and August Alsina Sr. Alsina's father and stepfather were both struggling with substance addiction, so his mother moved the family to Houston, Texas, in 2005, hoping for a new start. His father passed away in December 2015.

The singer grew up alongside four siblings named Jamal, Travis, Netia, and Melvin. August Alsina’s brother, Melvin La'Branch III, was shot and killed on 31 August 2010.

Alsina completed his high school education at Worthing High School in Houston, Texas, United States.

Career

Alsina began uploading music videos on YouTube in 2007. He uploaded covers of songs by Musiq Soulchild and Lyfe Jennings, which garnered thousands of views on YouTube.

He released his first official mixtape, The Product, in 2012, followed by The Product 2, released in May 2013. His debut studio album, Testimony, was released in April 2014 and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200.

His second album, This Thing Called Life, was released in 2015, followed by his third album, The Product III: State of Emergency, in June 2020. The singer is also known for his guest performances on DJ Khaled's hit singles Hold You Down and Do You Mind. Below is a list of some of his popular songs.

No Love

Make It Home

Numb

Ghetto

Right There

Nobody Knows

Beautiful Way

Yeah Yeah

Lied to You

What is August Alsina’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American R&B singer has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his music career.

August Alsina’s relationships

Who is August Alsina’s partner? The New Orleans native is currently presumed single. He was formerly in a relationship with model Analicia Chaves in April 2014. At one point in his career, he was also romantically linked to Nicki Minaj. The singer was also linked with actress Regina Hall, Miracle Watts, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Smith’s mother.

Who is August Alsina? He is an American singer-songwriter best known for his debut album Testimony. Where is August Alsina from? He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. What is August Alsina’s age? He is 31 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 September 1992. Who are August Alsina’s parents? His parents are Sheila and August Alsina Sr. Does August Alsina have siblings? He has four siblings named Jamal, Travis, Netia, and Melvin (deceased). Who is August Alsina’s wife? The singer does not have a wife, as he has yet to marry. Does August Alsina have kids? He does not have children. Where does August Alsina live now? The rapper splits his time living in New Orleans and Los Angeles, United States.

August Alsina’s height is 5 feet 12 inches or 182 centimetres tall. He is a fast-rising singer-songwriter from the United States. He is known for his hit tracks and albums, including Testimony (2014) and This Thing Called Life (2015). The singer currently resides in New Orleans and Los Angeles, United States.

