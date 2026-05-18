Medicine and Surgery remains Nigeria’s most competitive university course, with candidates expected to score above 280 in the UTME

Computer Science and Nursing Science attracted growing interest from candidates due to expanding opportunities in technology and healthcare

Law, Pharmacy, Accounting, and Economics continued to rank among the most sought-after courses for the 2026 admission cycle

Admission into Nigerian universities remains highly competitive, especially for courses with strong career prospects and limited admission spaces.

Every year, thousands of candidates battle for placement into a handful of programmes that demand outstanding UTME scores and solid O’Level results.

Candidates seeking admission into Law and Pharmacy faced intense competition in the 2026 admission cycle. Photo: JAMB

Source: Twitter

JAMB 2026 competitive courses and scores

For the 2026 admission cycle, these seven courses are expected to attract the highest number of applicants across universities in the country.

1. Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and Surgery continues to top the list of Nigeria’s most competitive courses. The programme attracts a massive number of applicants yearly, while available admission slots remain limited in most universities.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 280+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

2. Law

Law remains one of the most sought-after courses because of its prestige and broad career opportunities. Competition for admission is usually intense across federal and state universities.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 270+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Literature-in-English, Government or History, and other relevant subjects.

3. Pharmacy

Pharmacy continues to attract science students interested in healthcare and pharmaceutical research. The course also offers strong employment opportunities in hospitals, laboratories, and manufacturing firms.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 270+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

4. Nursing Science

Nursing Science has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years due to growing local and international demand for healthcare professionals.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 260+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

5. Accounting

Accounting remains a leading choice among commercial students because of its relevance across industries and access to professional certifications such as ICAN and ACCA.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 250+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Financial Accounting, and one other relevant subject.

6. Computer Science

The rapid growth of Nigeria’s tech sector has pushed Computer Science into the list of highly competitive courses. Graduates are increasingly finding opportunities in software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analysis.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 250+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Studies, and one other science or social science subject.

7. Economics

Economics continues to attract candidates interested in banking, finance, business management, and public policy. The course remains competitive in many top universities nationwide.

Expected UTME Cut-Off: 250+

O’Level Requirements: Credits in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and two other related subjects such as Government, Commerce, or Geography.

UTME 2026: JAMB top scorer shares secrets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old candidate from Ogun state, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after recording an aggregate score of 372.

She has explained what she did differently to record the excellent result.

Source: Legit.ng