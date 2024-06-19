What is Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth, and how did she amass her wealth?

Kathie Lee Gifford is a former TV presenter, singer, songwriter, author, producer, and occasional actress. She is popularly known for co-hosting ABC's Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside the late Regis Philbin. Due to her success in the entertainment industry, Kathie has amassed an impressive fortune, attracting the attention of many. What is Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth, and how did she achieve it?

Kathie Lee Gifford attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute (L) and poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room (R). Photo: Lester Cohen, David Crotty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford gained fame in the 1970s as a singer in the game show Name That Tune. She has released several albums, including It's Christmastime, Born for You, and The Way. The singer has won various awards, including four Emmy Awards. Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth continues to grow, which has interested many.

Profile summary

Full name Kathryn Lee Epstein Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1953 Age 70 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality French-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Aaron Leon Epstein Mother Joan Epstein Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Frank Gifford Children 2 High School Bowie High School University Oral Roberts University Profession Actress, singer, former TV host, author, producer Net worth $60 million Instagram @kathielgifford X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and The US Sun, the TV show host's net worth is alleged to be $60 million, and her annual salary is alleged to be $5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She has amassed this wealth through her career as a TV show host, singer, producer, and actress. Additionally, she inherited most of her late husband's estate, consisting of liquid assets worth $10 million, a $2.5 million Key Largo property, and a $22 million mansion in Connecticut.

Kathie Lee Gifford's house

In October 2018, the singer purchased a brownstone mansion worth $1.25 million via her company, Widow's Peak Pictures. After retiring from the Today show in April 2019, she bought a 7,965-square-foot brownstone mansion in Nashville, USA, where she currently lives. It is a two-story home worth $3.7 million.

Kathie Lee Gifford's age and background

The former television host was born on 16 August 1953 in Paris, France. She is 70 years old as of June 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Her family relocated to the United States in 1957 and settled in Bowie, Maryland. She was raised alongside her two siblings, David Paul and Michie Mader.

Kathie is the daughter of Aaron Leon and Joan Epstein. Her father was a US Navy Chief Petty Officer, while her mom was a naval secretary and singer. Her parents were also entrepreneurs. Kathie's father passed away on 19 November 2002 after suffering from Lewy Body Disease (LBD).

Lee attended Bowie High School. She later got a scholarship and joined Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to pursue music and drama, although she dropped out during her junior year.

Career

Top-5 facts about Kathie Lee Gifford. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lee is a former TV presenter, singer, producer, actress, and author. She began working as a TV host in the 1970s, hosting a local TV show, The Tennessee Star Journal. The singer later relocated to Los Angeles and appeared in several game shows, such as Password Plus and To Tell the Truth.

Her breakthrough came in 1985 when she became a co-host of The Morning Show on WABC-TV after replacing Ann Abernathy. The program was re-introduced in 1988 as a daytime talk show, Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. She left the show in July 2000 after 15 years.

From 1998 to 2000, the actress ran her talk show, The Kathie Lee Gifford Show. In 2008, she started working as a co-host on NBC's Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda. She was the program's co-host for 11 years, leaving in April 2019 to pursue a career as a producer, singer, producer, and actress.

Kathie worked in musical theatre in the late 1990s. She has released several Christian, lullaby, and children's songs. Here are some of her hit tracks.

The God Who Sees

Whiskey and Wine

Jesus Is His Name

Jesse and His sons

The Best Gift

Goodbye Lullabye

I Want to Matter

The American singer has been featured in several TV series such as Evening Shade, Days of Our Lives, Touched by an Angel, Just Shoot Me!, That's So Raven, and The Baxters. She has also worked as a producer in projects like The Way and A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love.

Kathie has also been a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines, Home Furnishings Council, Ultra Slim-Fast, and Revlon. She is also an author, having written several books, including I Can't Believe I Said That, It's Never Too Late: Make The Next Act Of Your Life The Best Act Of, and Party Animals.

Is Kathie Lee Gifford dating?

The singer is currently not dating. However, she has been married twice and was in her latest relationship. Lee first married Paul Johnson, her Bible study group leader and Christian music publishing company owner. They married in April 1976 and divorced in 1982.

She married Frank Gifford, a former NFL player and ABC's Monday Night Football sports broadcaster, on 18 October 1986. Kathie and Frank met on the GMA set. The couple shares two children: a son, Cody Newton, born in 1990, and a daughter, Cassidy Erin, born in 1993.

Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford, Cassidy Gifford and Cody Gifford attend the "Scandalous" Broadway Opening Night. Photo: Ben Hider

Source: Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter followed her mother's footsteps. She is an American actress and model. Her son, Cody, is a producer, screenwriter, and the owner and founder of Gifford Media Group.

The singer has three grandsons: Cody's two sons, Frank, born in May 2022, and Ford Mathew, born in November 2023, and Cassidy's son, Finn Thomas Wierda, born in June 2023. Kathie's husband passed away on 9 August 2015 from natural causes.

She also dated a mysterious man for several years. She disclosed being in a romantic relationship in April 2021 but didn't disclose his identity. In the same year, November, she talked about him during the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna show. She stated:

I have a very sweet man in my life. He's good for me, and I'm good for him. And that's all that I'll say about it, because there's nothing else to talk about.

In 2024, the former TV host revealed that she had parted ways with her boyfriend while speaking exclusively to the People. She mentioned:

My new mantra was going to be my joy is non-negotiable. I'll negotiate time. I'll negotiate money with you. But my joy, I can't. I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently. And you know, it's always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It's something you miss when it doesn't last.

FAQs

How much is Katie Lee Gifford worth? The American author allegedly has a net worth of $60 million. Who inherited Frank Gifford's estate? Kathie Lee Gifford inherited the majority of her husband's riches. How old is Kathie Lee Gifford? She is 70 years old as of June 2024. How much older was Frank Gifford than Kathie Lee? He was 23 years older than Kathie Lee. Frank was born on 16 August 1930, while Kathie was born on 16 August 1953. Is Kathie Lee Gifford in a relationship? She is currently not dating. However, she has been married twice and previously dated a mysterious man. Who are Kathie Lee Gifford's children? She has two children, Cody Newton and Cassidy Erin Gifford. Where does Kathie Lee Gifford live? She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Kathie Lee Gifford's net worth reflects her success as a former TV personality, actress, singer, producer, and author. She is widely known for co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. Kathie is a mother of two.

