Yahritza’s age, birthday, family, nationality, net worth

Yahritza Martinez is a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. She is the lead vocalist in the family trio music group Yahritza y Su Esencia, which was established in 2022. Some of their popular hits include Soy El Único, Esta Noche, and Nuestra Canción. What is Yahritza’s age, and why is she so popular?

Yahritza Martinez is a singer who started her musical journey at 14—she is now the lead vocalist of the Yahritza y Su Esencia band. The band has released two albums with several songs and won the 2023 Regional Mexican - Sierreña Song Of The Year award. Yahritza’s age has clearly not stopped her from going after what she believes in. What is her story?

What is Yahritza’s age?

The singer is 17 years old as of 2023. What is Yahritza Martinez’s birthday? She was born on 23 November 2006 in Yakima Valley, Washington, United States. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Yahritza Martinez’s parents are Rosa Martinez and José Francisco. Her parents are immigrants from Michoacán, Mexico, who reside in the US. Her father was a singer but also worked at a Yakima Valley fruit farm.

Does the singer have siblings? She was born into a family of five children. Her known siblings are Jairo and Mando, with whom they form the musical group Yahritza y Su Esencia.

The youngest of the Martinez family completed her high school education at A.C. Davis High School. She is a Mexican-American national of Latina heritage. She currently resides in Yakima Valley, Washington, United States.

Career

At 14, she started singing and playing musical instruments like the guitar. The young singer shared her videos on social media, where she gradually gained attention.

The teenage singer forms the music group Yahritza y Su Esencia with her brothers Jairo and Mando. The trio band is best recognised for their debut hit song, Soy El Único, which topped the Billboard's Hot .

They have worked with top Latin singers such as Yuridia, Ángela Aguilar, and Grupo Frontera. The band has released two albums, Obsessed and Obsessed Pt.2, with multiple songs. Here is a list of the band's hits.

The group is currently signed with record label Lumbre Music. They won the Regional Mexican-Sierreña Song Of The Year award at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

Yahritza Martinez’s net worth

Currently, no reliable source has determined the singer’s net worth. However, the band's collective net worth is alleged to be $200 thousand, according to Famousage. Their budding music career is their primary income source.

What happened with Yahritza?

The singer and her siblings were embroiled in a controversy after an interview they had in January 2023. During the interview, they made certain remarks about Mexico, which did not please some of their fans, especially from the country.

Their comments had adverse consequences as they received a social media backlash and were the subject of mockeries. It is also alleged that their fan following on Instagram drastically declined. However, in August 2023, the for their remarks about Mexico and its food.

Does Yahritza have a girlfriend?

The teenage singer has not disclosed anything regarding her romantic relationships. Thus, she is presumably single at the moment. However, previously, she was linked to a lady identified as Tessa Ortega. None of them has confirmed or denied the rumour to date.

How tall is Yahritza Martinez?

The lead vocalist of the Mexican-American band stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Yahritza’s age is 17 years as of 2023. She is part of the family trio musical group Yahritza y Su Esencia. They have been in the music industry since 2022 and have gained prominence with their Latin songs. The group has two music albums with several songs.

