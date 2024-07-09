Jane Fonda's net worth (2024): How did she get so rich?

Jane Fonda is an American actress, writer, political activist, former model, and fitness enthusiast. She is widely known as Ted Turner's ex-wife. Ted is a TV producer, media tycoon, and founder of CNN. What is Jane Fonda's net worth?

Jane Fonda's net worth makes her among the wealthiest in the entertainment scene. The American actress has been in the entertainment world since 1960. She has appeared in numerous films, including Klute, Coming Home, Julia, and On Golden Pond. Fonda has won several awards, including two Academy Awards, an Emmy Award, and seven Golden Globe Awards.

Real name Jane Seymour Fonda Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1937 Age 86 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 109 Weight in kilograms 49 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Frances Ford Seymour Father Henry Fonda Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Ted Turner, Tom Hayden, Roger Vadim Children 3 Profession Actress, writer, political activist, former fashion model Net worth $200 million

Who is Jane Fonda?

Jane Seymour Fonda was born on 21 December 1937 in New York City, New York, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Jane's parents are Frances Ford Seymour and Henry Fonda. Her father, Henry, was a renowned American actor. Her mother, Frances, passed away when Jane was 12.

Jane has three siblings: Peter Fonda, Frances de Villers Brokaw, and Amy Fisherman. Peter Fonda was an American actor who passed away on 16 August 2019 from lung cancer.

What is Jane Fonda's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, Wealthy Gorilla, and other related sources, the American actress's net worth is alleged to be $200 million as of 2024. She has accumulated wealth through her acting, modelling, and fitness careers.

Career

Jane Fonda is an actress, writer, former fashion model, political activist, and fitness enthusiast. She debuted her career in movies with a comedy titled Tall Story. She has featured in numerous films since then, including Period of Adjustment, Walk on the Wild Side, Cat Ballou and Fun with Dick and Jane.

Before acting, Jane was a model. She appeared on the cover of Vogue twice. The actress has authored several books, including My Life So Far and What Can I Do?: My Path from Climate Despair to Action.

Jane is also an activist. She started activism in the 1960s when she protested against the Vietnam War. In October 2019, she launched the Fire Drill Fridays in collaboration with Greenpeace. The protest aimed to raise awareness of climate change. Jane co-founded other movements, such as the Hollywood Women's Political Committee and Women's Media Center.

Who is Jane Fonda's husband?

The political activist is not married as of 2024. However, she has been married and divorced three times. Her first marriage was to Roger Vadim, a French director. The two were married from 1968 to 1973.

After her divorce from Vadim, Jane married activist Tom Hayden in 1973. The marriage lasted 10 years until 1990. Her last husband was renowned media mogul Ted Turner. Like Haydem, Ted and Jane were married for 10 years, from 1991 to 2001. Jane gave up her acting career as she believed they would be married forever.

Besides marriage, the former model started dating Richard Perry in 2009. They were together for eight years before parting ways in 2017. The split was amicable, according to People, Perry stated:

We continue to maintain a close friendship and care deeply about each other. Jane has rededicated herself to activism, and I am finishing my memoirs. So, all is well with the Fonda-Perry relationship. We're just starting a new chapter.

Who are Jane Fonda's children?

Fonda has three children. Her first child is Vanessa Vadim, whom she shares with her ex-husband Roger Vadim. She was born on 28 September 1968 in Paris.

Vanessa attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, between 1985 and 1989. She has followed in her mother's footsteps as an actress and activist.

Jane's second child is Troy O'Donovan Garity. He was born on 7 July 1973 in Los Angeles, California. His father, Tom Hayden, is an American politician and activist. Like her mother, Troy is an actor. He has appeared in films and TV series like On Golden Pond, Barbershop and Ballers.

Mary Luana Williams is Jane Fonda's last child. She was born on 13 October 1967 in Oakland, California. Her birth parents are Randy and Mary Williams, who were involved in the Black Panthers movement. Fonda took Lulu in when her parents could no longer care for her.

FAQs

Who is Jane Fonda? She is an American actress, political activist, author, former model, and fitness guru. What is Jane Fonda famous for? She is renowned for her roles in films like Klute and Coming Home, which won her Academy Awards. How much is Jane Fonda worth? The actress is alleged to be worth $200 million as of 2024. How did Jane Fonda get so rich? The fitness enthusiast gained wealth from her extensive acting career, family inheritance, and divorce settlement. How much did Jane Fonda inherit from Ted Turner? In her divorce settlement with the media mogul, the actress got a 2,500-acre ranch, assets, and stocks worth around $100 million. Who inherited Henry Fonda's money? Henry Fonda's estate was inherited by his fifth wife, Shirlee Fonda and his adopted daughter, Amy. Did Henry Fonda leave anything to Jane Fonda? No, his stepdaughter Amy and his fifth wife, Shirlee Shirlee, inherited his estate.

Jane Fonda's net worth has grown since entering the entertainment scene. The American actress, political activist, and former fashion model is famous for films like Klute, Coming Home, and Period of Adjustment. Jane has been in three marriages, and her last union was with Ted Turner, who left her a fortune after their divorce.

