The political atmosphere at the Oyo State Secretariat of Allied Peoples' Movement came alive on Monday as Olufemi Ajadi officially picked the party’s nomination form to contest for the Oyo Central Senatorial District seat, amid cheers from party members, supporters, and political associates who thronged the venue.

The event, held in Ibadan, was marked by songs, chants, and displays of solidarity as supporters described Ajadi’s entry into the senatorial race as a major boost for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi set to contest senatorial seat under the APM Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Addressing journalists shortly after obtaining the nomination form, Ajadi said his decision to join the race was driven by a desire to offer purposeful representation and impactful leadership to the people of Oyo Central.

“I have answered the call of my people and my party. Today marks the beginning of a renewed political journey aimed at giving the good people of Oyo Central quality representation, responsive governance, and a voice that will be heard clearly at the National Assembly,” he said.

He added that his aspiration was not merely about occupying political office, but about creating opportunities for youths, empowering women, and advocating policies that would improve infrastructure, education, and economic growth in the district.

Speaking on the party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections, Ajadi expressed confidence that the APM would record significant victories in Oyo State and beyond.

“By the grace of God and with the support of the people, APM will win the presidential election, produce the next governor of Oyo State, and secure victories in the senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly elections. Our party is growing stronger daily, and Nigerians are ready for a credible alternative,” he said.

Supporters at the event described Ajadi’s declaration as a significant moment for the party, expressing confidence that his grassroots popularity and philanthropic activities would strengthen the APM’s chances in the elections.

Ajadi, a businessman, philanthropist, and prominent political figure in Oyo State, has remained active in Nigeria’s political landscape through advocacy for youth inclusion in governance and democratic reforms.

Political observers said his formal entry into the senatorial race could alter the dynamics of political competition in Oyo Central, a district considered strategic in Oyo State politics because of its voting strength and influence.

Source: Legit.ng