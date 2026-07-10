The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's tourism authority published official dress code guidance for foreign visitors travelling to the country

Male visitors are advised to wear long trousers and sleeved shirts, while women are encouraged to wear full-length clothing

Female visitors who are planning to visit mosques are also advised to carry a scarf or shawl to cover their heads when required

Saudi Arabia has set out clear expectations for how foreign visitors should present themselves in terms of clothing and personal appearance while in the country.

According to guidance published on the Saudi Tourism Authority's official travel website, both male and female tourists are expected to dress modestly and with cultural sensitivity throughout their visit.

Saudi Arabia has issued guidance on the appropriate clothing for male and female visitors. Photo Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: What men and women should wear

For men, the authority advises wearing long trousers paired with shirts that have sleeves, steering clear of anything too casual or revealing. Women are encouraged to opt for full-length skirts or trousers and tops with long sleeves.

Although guests are not required to adopt traditional Saudi dress, the guidance is firm on avoiding tight-fitting or revealing outfits in public spaces.

Women who intend to visit mosques during their stay are additionally advised to pack a scarf or shawl that can be draped over the head, in keeping with the religious and cultural expectations of those spaces.

The authority noted that while Saudi Arabia has opened significantly to international tourism in recent years, visitors are still expected to demonstrate awareness of and respect for local customs, particularly in religious and heritage sites.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had named the only three African country eligible for its eVisa in 2026.

Things banned from entering Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had released a list of 17 items that travellers are prohibited from bringint into the country.

The list was released by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the government body responsible for regulating goods entering and leaving Saudi Arabia.

It covers a broad range of products, from food items and publications to medical products and surveillance equipment.

Source: Legit.ng