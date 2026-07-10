A heartwarming video of Mo Bimpe at a movie location weeks after welcoming triplets has emerged online

The Nollywood actress also showed energetic dance moves as she grooved to a song alongside a colleague

Her return to acting has stirred reactions from many, including her colleagues in the industry, as many praised her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, was recently spotted at a movie set weeks after welcoming triplets with her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji.

The video shared by actor Oluwafemi Adekanye showed Bimpe all smiles as she went on to show off dance moves while grooving to a song.

Mo Bimpe shows her dance moves on a set with colleague. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Adekanye praised the actress, whom he described as a strong woman.

"This woman is strong mehn Iya Ibeta is out and working already. Much respect to this mother of Three wonderful young kings. We decided to show alil of her dancing skills. always a pleasure seeing you and also working with u @mo_bimpe Much love always," Adekanye wrote in a caption.

Reacting to the dance video, Mo Bimpe wrote in the comment section,

"I wasn’t prepared for this guys. he did ojoro."

No details about the project Mo Bimpe and Oluwafemi Adekanye are working on were shared.

Recall that Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe welcomed and held a naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons in May, 2026.

The indoor naming ceremony, held at their residence in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the couple’s close friends in the entertainment industry and family members.

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe reacted to rumours about the exclusive Aso Ebi for the grand thanksgiving and baby christening party, costing a staggering N400,000.

The actress set the record straight, revealing it actually cost N450k.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife Mo Bimpe's energetic dance moves on movie set leaves fans talking. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

“Thank you so very much cutie. The thanksgiving Aso Ebi is actually 450k not 400k. Can’t wait to celebrate with our loved ones,” she said.

The Instagram video showing Mo Bimpe showing her dance moves on a movie set is below:

Reactions to Mo Bimpe's dance video

The video captured heartwarming reactions from fans and followers of the actress. Read the comments below:

temitopearemuofficial said:

"Wetin bimpe dey dance??? @mo_bimpe no dey embarrass me for outside like this now babe."

habeebalagbe commented:

"Why you dey stress Iya eta now."

estatancredi said:

"Abeg I no for laugh She really try ooo. Me and you go still dance this dance, Olorun!!"

mhizpearl886 said:

"This my ma'am Mo as you always put smile on my face your own happiness will be permanent forever in Jesus name 🙏 raise it up, raise it up my woman nothing do you, you gallant."

anjiediva_ said:

"If it was aunty Peju she would have come prepared."

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng previously reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos has taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng