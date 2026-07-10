Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the only three African countries that qualify for visa-free entry among all African nations

The policy applies exclusively to holders of Machine-Readable Passports that comply with ICAO standards, with stricter checks for non-MRP holders

Citizens of the three listed countries without MRP-compliant passports risk being refused entry into Japan and must obtain a visa in advance

Japan has confirmed that only three African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the country, according to a policy notice published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The information is contained in a footnote on the ministry's official short-stay visa exemption page, which outlines the conditions under which nationals of select countries may enter Japan without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Japan names only three African countries that enjoy visa-free entry. Photo Credit: Sajjad Hussain

Source: Getty Images

Which African countries Japan allows visa-free

The three African countries Japan named are Lesotho, Mauritius, and Tunisia, according to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website.

Lesotho and Tunisia have held this status since April 1, 2010, while Mauritius is also listed among the qualifying African nations.

However, the exemption is not automatic. The ministry's guidance specifies that the privilege applies strictly to passport holders whose travel documents are Machine-Readable Passports (MRP) that meet the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Nationals of the three countries who travel on passports that do not meet MRP requirements are advised by the Japanese government to secure a visa before departing. Those who arrive without one will face a thorough examination at the point of entry and may ultimately be turned away.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan had named the 74 countries and regions that are eligible for visa exemption.

Japan's visa free increases by 400%

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan had announced a 400% visa fee increase for Nigerians and other countries

The government also increased multiple-entry visa fees to ¥30,000 ($187.97) from ¥6,000 under the new structure approved at a Cabinet meeting.

The decision was reached at a cabinet meeting on Friday, June 19, making it the first revision in visa fees in 48 years, since 1978, according to reports by the Japan Times.

Source: Legit.ng