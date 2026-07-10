France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle scare during their 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarterfinal match on Thursday, July 9

The Real Madrid winger scored Les Bleus' first goal in the 60th minute after missing a penalty in the first half

France manager Didier Deschamps has provided positive updates, as he was replaced in the 78th minute

France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle scare, leading to his substitution in the 78th minute during their quarterfinal match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, July 9.

Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps replaced Mbappe with Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta despite leading comfortably.

France coach Didier Deschamps said replacing Kylian Mbappe with Jean-Philippe Mateta against Morocco is a precautionary measure at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Real Madrid forward had endured a difficult start after missing a first-half penalty, but redeemed himself by producing a brilliant finish to open the scoring in the 60th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele then doubled France’s advantage just six minutes later, calmly finishing from the edge of Morocco’s penalty area to seal victory, per Sofascore.

France had secured their place in the World Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Morocco, but their celebrations were overshadowed by an injury concern involving Kylian Mbappe.

Deschamps delivers positive injury updates

Deschamps revealed that Mbappe had felt pain in his ankle, while Manu Kone also suffered a knee knock.

According to beIN Sports, the France boss explained that taking Mbappe off was largely a precautionary decision.

He added that France had taken another important step by reaching the final four and insisted they remained focused despite the excitement surrounding the team back home.

"Kylian has a small ankle problem. He was feeling some pain."

France will now face either Spain or Belgium in the World Cup semi-final on July 14.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Morocco winner

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about the prediction made by Nimbus Pronos, a cat known for its uncanny ability to forecast football match outcomes, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco.

As both teams prepare to face off, the stakes are high, with Morocco seeking to avenge their previous loss to France and solidify their place in World Cup history.

Source: Legit.ng