Does Eddie Izzard have a wife? The actor’s relationships explored

Eddie Izzard is a British activist, stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. She became prominent for her roles in various projects such as My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Mystery Men. Her popularity in the entertainment industry has kindled widespread attention among fans on whether she is married or in a relationship. Does Eddie Izzard have a wife?

Suzy attending The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

EddieIzzard began her acting career in 1994 when she landed a role as Rich in a TV movie, Open Fire. She has since appeared in numerous movies and TV shows and has over 73 acting credits under her name. Is Eddie Izzard married? Take a look at her relationship history.

Full name Edward John Izzard/Suzy Eddie Izzard Gender Trans Date of birth 7 February 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Aden, Yemen Current residence Victoria, London Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Atheist Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Harold John Michael Mother Dorothy Ella Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High school Bede's Senior School College Eastbourne College, University of Sheffield Profession Comedian, actor, writer, producer Net worth $20 million Instagram @eddieizzard Facebook @Eddie Izzard Twitter @Eddie Izzard YouTube Eddie Izzard TikTok @eddieizzard

Who is Eddie Izzard?

The British comedian was born in Aden Colony in Yemen to the late Harold John Michael and Dorothy Ella Izzard. She was born on 7 February 1962 and is 61 years old as of 2024. She has one sibling, a brother, Mark Izzard.

Her father was an accountant at British Petroleum in Aden, while her mother was a nurse and midwife. Eddie's family has lived in places like Bangor, Northern Ireland, and Skewen. Unfortunately, her mother died of cancer in 1968 when the actor was 6.

She attended St John’s School, a private school in Newton. Eddie later joined St Bede’s Prep School and Bede's Senior School before moving to Eastbourne College in Eastbourne. She also studied drama at the University of Sheffield.

Izzard during an interview with host Seth Meyers Photo: Lloyd Bishop

Source: Getty Images

She made her acting debut in 1994 when she appeared as Rich in the TV movie Open Fire. The British native has also made attempts to join politics. She contested for the Sheffield Central party nomination in the 2022 parliamentary election. She also briefly joined the National Executive Committee as Christine Shawcroft’s replacement in 2018.

Does Eddie Izzard have a wife?

Is Eddie Izzard married to Sarah Townsend? No, the comedian has never been married. However, she was previously in a long-term relationship with Sarah Louise Townsend/McGuinness. Her ex-girlfriend is an Irish singer, producer, and director.

The two met at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1989 through a mutual friend. Sarah was rumoured to be Eddie Izzard's wife from 1999 until their separation in 2002. They remained good friends even after their separation. The two had a company called Ella Communications.

Who has Eddie Izzard dated?

Other than Sarah Louise, the entertainer has also dated . Susie lived in Ludow and died in 2016, leaving behind two children, Gilly and Alex.

The British writer was rumoured to have been romantically involved with her PR, Karon Makill, who later made a statement denying the rumours.

Though the actor has admitted she would like to date, she says her situation is complicated as she struggles to make an impression on the women she fancies.

I would like to start dating, but it's complicated with me being a trans woman. It's going to have to be a very confident and strong-minded woman who has a relationship with me.

Does Eddie Izzard have a child?

Eddie attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Eddie Izzard on Broadway at the Robin Williams Center in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

The popular actor has no children. Therefore, no one bears the name of Eddie Izzard's son. However, in 2018, she expressed her desire to have kids.

I'm a far greater believer in a strong relationship and would love to have kids one day, but I am trying to work out how to do that.

When did Eddie Izzard come out as transgender?

The Ocean’s Thirteen star came out as transgender in 1985 before she began her acting career. In 2020, she described herself as a gender-fluid trans woman. She publicly disclosed she would be using the pronouns she/her. Additionally, she introduced her other name, Suzy Eddie.

FAQs

Who is Eddie Izzard? She is a stand-up comedian, activist, actor, writer, and producer known for her role in Mystery Men. How old is Eddie Izzard? She is 61 years old as of 2024, having been born on 7 February 1962. What is Eddie Izzard’s nationality? She is a British national. Who are Eddie Izzard’s parents? Her parents are Harold John Michael and Dorothy Ella. Is Eddie Izzard still married? The renowned actor has never been married and does not have a wife. Who has Eddie Izzard dated? She has previously dated Irish singer Sarah Louise and Susie Church.

Does Eddie Izzard have a wife? The British actor is not married and has never been married before. As of 2024, the star is reportedly single. However, she has previously been involved with a few women, including Sarah Townsend and Susie Church.

