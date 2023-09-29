Tee Morant’s age, height, date of birth, full name, job, net worth

Tee Morant is an American entrepreneur and former basketball player. He is renowned as Ja Morant’s father. Ja Morant is the point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association. Despite his fame, the former basketball player's age has been one of the questions fans are curious to know. What is Tee Morant’s age?

Tee Morant has been a popular name in the NBA. His children have followed his path as an athlete. Despite being retired from professional sports, he continues to show his love for basketball by supporting his son's career. He is a husband and a father of two.

Profile summary

Full name Temetrius Jamel Morant Famous as Tee Morant Gender Male Date of birth 15 November 1978 Age 44 years (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Memphis, TN, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Saundra E. Dawson Marital status Married Wife Jamie Children 2 School Hillcrest High School College Claflin University Profession Former basketball player, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million

Tee Morant’s bio

He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. What is Tee Morant’s full name? The former basketball player has the same name as his son, Temetrius Jamel Morant.

His mother is Saundra E. Dawson. She works at Prisma HealthTuomey Hospital. His brothers are Mar Cell and Travis Wiley.

Ja Morant's dad is American, and his ethnicity is African-American. He attended Hillcrest High School. After his secondary education, he went to Claflin University.

What is Tee Morant’s age?

What is Tee Morant‘s date of birth? The former player was born on 15 November 1978. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Tee Morant famous for?

He is famous as a former basketball player and the father of Ja Morant, a renowned basketball player. His son became the first Murray State player to record multiple trip-doubles during his 2018-2019 sophomore. He was also named South Carolina Class 3A All-State as a junior and senior at Crestwood High School.

Tee Morant started playing during his high school days. He participated in college and high school games, teaming with Ray Allen, one of the most famous shooters in basketball history.

He played in college in various competitions until he completed his education. After leaving college, he didn't stop as he continued playing for local teams and had to quit when his wife got pregnant with their first child.

He is also an entrepreneur. He worked as a barber when his wife got pregnant. Presently, he is the one who coaches his son. He supports his son's career and is always present in the field when his son is playing.

What is Tee Morant’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $5 million. He has acquired his wealth from his career as a basketball player. He also earns from his entrepreneurial activities.

Tee Morant’s wife

Is Tee Morant married? Yes, he is married to Jamie. The former player and his wife studied at the same college. They have two children, Ja and Teniya. Ja Morant is their firstborn child, born on 10 August 1999. Their daughter was born on 16 February 2005. Teniya Morant is also an athlete.

Tee Morant’s height and weight

Ja Morant’s father stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Tee Morant? He is a former American basketball player and entrepreneur. How old is Tee Morant? He is 44 years old as of 2023. How tall is Tee Morant? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What is Tee Morant’s job? He is a former basketball player and entrepreneur. He played basketball during his high school and college days. Where was Tee Morant born? He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. What nationality is Tee Morant? He is American.

Tee Morant is an entrepreneur and former basketball player from the United States of America. He has gained immense fame as Ja Morant’s father. He is married to Jamie, and they have a daughter, Teniya, who is also an athlete. Tee Morant’s age is 45 years old as of 2023.

