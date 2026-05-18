Arsenal FC will host Burnley FC in a must-win match at Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18

The Gunners stand a chance of moving five points above rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table

Arsenal fans have come out in their numbers to throw their weight behind their team as they seek their first title in 24 years

Arsenal will host Burnley in a must-win game at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 8pm in the penultimate match of the season.

The Gunners sit just two points ahead of Manchester City, and while a win over already-relegated Hornets would push them closer to their first league title in over two decades.

A victory for Arsenal will not seal the title, but it will move the Gunners closer; a draw or loss will shift the advantage into Manchester City's hands.

Arsenal players are training ahead of their encounter against Burnley. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The Citizens will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, as the league season nears the end, per Sofascore.

Arsenal fans welcome players ahead of Burnley clash

As Arsenal prepared to face Burnley, a large number of supporters gathered around the match venue to welcome the team.

In a video shared on X, the Gunners’ team bus was seen making its way slowly through the massive crowd of fans.

Supporters waved scarves, chanted loudly, and lit fireworks to create a vibrant atmosphere ahead of the encounter.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following their electrifying welcome at Emirates Stadium. Read the below:

@Jojo_Royal01 said:

"Emirates atmosphere must be unreal right now 🔥 Arsenal fans are fully behind the team for this one."

@iambigjoe89 wrote:

"Arsenal fans giving the team bus a hero welcome before facing Burnley. You'd think they were about to win the Champions League final. 😂 It's Burnley at home lol."

@bondseven1 added:

"Moods are very high, expections far bigger than than we can imagine."

@harry_brig said:

"That’s a great show of support from the Arsenal fans. A warm welcome like that can really lift the team’s spirits before a match. Hope it leads to a strong performance at the Emirates!"

@ogamba_vivian wrote:

"What a sight 🔴🔥 The support is unreal as always, turning up like this before every game really shows what Arsenal means to its fans. Let’s take that energy into the Emirates and get the win! 💪⚽️"

@zock_murren added:

"Amazing stuff. You can just feel it. Everyone in one mind, one spirit cheering the team on to glory. Let’s get it done."

Meanwhile, Arsenal led the table during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, but Manchester City, which are currently chasing them down, won the title in both seasons, per BBC.

Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League season after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace.

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to two points after their 3-0 win over Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng