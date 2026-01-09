Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows' journey from MBA graduate to NFL sideline spotlight

Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows, an AI professional, may be widely recognised today as the wife of NFL star Jalen Hurts, but her journey began long before the spotlight. A driven MBA graduate with a strong corporate foundation, Bry built her own professional identity before becoming a familiar presence on NFL sidelines.

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts pose for photographs on the Green Carpet. Photo: Caean Couto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows is employed in the technology sector.

Bryonna and her husband Hurts met at the University of Alabama .

. The couple got engaged in 2024 and married in the spring of 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Bryonna Rivera Burrows Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 2026 Age 28 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Jalen Hurts University University of Alabama Profession AI partner at IBM

Bry Burrows' biography

Bry was born on 1 May 1997 in the United States. She is 28 years old as of January 2026. Jalen's wife is an American citizen of African-American descent.

Inside Bry Burrows’ academic journey

Burrows graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and Political Science from the University of Alabama. While at university, she actively participated in several organisations, notably as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Capstone Men and Women, XXXI.

She later earned an MBA at the Alabama Manderson School of Business in 2019.

What does Bry Burrows do for a living?

Bry Burrows has built a career in technology and business. She began her career in 2017 at E. & J. Gallo Winery, where she gained experience in sales, marketing, and wine service through training at the Culinary Institute of America.

Top-5 facts about Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows. Photo: Joy Malone/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

From 2017 to 2019, Bry worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama, supporting the Culverhouse Career Centre and the Black Faculty and Staff Association. In 2019, she joined IBM as a senior client experience consultant, later holding roles including sales executive and software financing leader.

Bryonna eventually rose to the position of Artificial Intelligence Partner. She has also actively supported mentorship and diversity programs, such as IBM’s Accelerate program, guiding minority undergraduates toward corporate careers.

A look at Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts's love story

Bryonna and Jalen are college sweethearts who first met while studying at the University of Alabama. Both were active in the Greek system: Bry in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the football player in Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

The couple maintained an on-and-off relationship for years after first meeting, choosing to keep their romance private. They came into public view in January 2023, when Burrows appeared on the field celebrating Hurts’ Eagles NFC Championship victory. Jalen later confirmed their relationship during an April 2023 interview with Essence, saying:

I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now.

Since going public, Bry and Jalen have been spotted together on several occasions. They made their red carpet debut in October 2023 at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City. In September 2024, the two returned to the spotlight for the New York premiere of The Evolution of the Black Quarterback.

Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows and Hurts posing during their wedding. Photo: @PhiladelphiaEaglesFansFORLife (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Still in September 2024, the couple confirmed their engagement after Burrows was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand during the Eagles’ season opener. They shared the news with Essence, posting photos from a romantic beach vacation ahead of the NFL season.

Bry and Hurts tied the knot in the spring of 2025 and exchanged vows again on 14 June 2025 in Napa Valley, California.

Bry has been a steadfast supporter of her husband’s career. She has attended several NFL games, including the Eagles’ season opener against the Packers and their Super Bowl LIX victory. At a press event, Hurts expressed his gratitude, saying:

To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love and thank you for being the rock that I can lean on.

Jalen Hurts stands with Bry Burrows after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo: Kara Durrette

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Bryonna Burrows? She is an AI professional, widely recognised as Jalen Hurts' wife. How old is Bry Burrows? Bry is 28 years old as of January 2026. She was born on 1 May 1997. What is Bry Burrows' nationality? She is an American citizen. Who is Bry Burrows' husband? Her husband is Jalen Hurts, an American professional football quarterback. How did Jalen Hurts and Bry meet? They met while studying at the University of Alabama. How long has Jalen been with Bry Burrows? They have been together for around eight years, having reportedly met at the university in 2016. What is Bry Burrows doing now? She is working as an Artificial Intelligence Partner at IBM.

Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows, an AI Partner at IBM, is widely known as the wife of NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts. The college sweethearts, who got engaged in 2024, tied the knot in the spring of 2025.

Legit.ng recently published Rosalind Eleazar's biography, highlighting why her fingers went viral. A British actress, Rosalind has thrived in Hollywood since her 2015 debut, starring in films and TV shows such as Missing You, Slow Horses, and Harlots.

Rosalind Eleazar was born in London, England, United Kingdom. Her fingers show a visible deformity thought to be symbrachydactyly, though she has never spoken about it publicly. Learn more about the actress in her bio.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng