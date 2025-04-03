Bells University cut-off mark, admission requirements and how to apply

Bells University cut-off mark is 160, offering students a chance to join one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions. With a strong focus on innovation and research, the university provides an excellent learning environment. Here is what you need to know about admission requirements and how to apply.

What is Bells University cut-off mark?

Bells University’s current cut-off mark is 160. Applicants must meet or exceed this score to be considered for admission.

Bells University admission requirements

Understanding the undergraduate admission requirements is your first step towards success. Below are the undergraduate subject requirements for each faculty.

College of Food, Agricultural Science and Technology

Below is an overview of the subject requirements for The College of Food, Agricultural Science and Technology at Bells University.

Programme O’Level requirements Direct Entry requirements Food Science and Technology Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology/Agricultural Science Two A’Level passes: Chemistry + Biology/Physics/Mathematics; ND/HND at lower credit in related disciplines Nutrition and Dietetics Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology Two A’Level passes: Chemistry + Biology/Physics/Mathematics; ND/HND at lower credit in related disciplines Agriculture Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science Two A’Level passes: Biology + Agricultural Science/Chemistry/Geography; ND/HND/NCE at lower credit in related disciplines

College of Natural and Applied Sciences (COLNAS)

The admission requirements for each program in the College of Natural and Applied Sciences (COLNAS) faculty are highlighted below.

Programme O’Level requirements Direct Entry requirements Physics with Electronics Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics + two other subjects (e.g., Chemistry, Biology, Geography) A’Level passes: Physics + Mathematics; ND/HND at lower credit in related disciplines Applied Mathematics Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics + three other subjects (e.g., Physics, Chemistry) A’Level passes: Mathematics; ND holders in Mathematics/Statistics-related courses with at least lower credit Statistics Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics + three other subjects (e.g., Chemistry, Biology) A’Level passes: Mathematics; ND holders in Economics/Physics/related fields with at least lower credit Industrial Chemistry Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology A’Level passes: Chemistry + Physics/Biology/Mathematics; ND/HND with minimum lower credit in related disciplines Biochemistry Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology A’Level passes: Biology + Physics/Chemistry; ND/HND with minimum lower credit in related disciplines Microbiology Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry + one from Physics/Geography/Further Mathematics A’ Level passes: Biology + Physics/Chemistry; ND/HND at lower credit in related disciplines

College of Management Sciences (COLMANS)

Check out the admission requirements for all COLMANS programmes below.

Programme O’Level requirements Direct Entry requirements Accounting Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Economics/Commerce + two other subjects Two A’Level passes in Accounting/Economics/Geography/Mathematics; ND/HND at lower credit in relevant fields Business Administration/Marketing Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Economics + two social science/science subjects Two A’Level passes in Economics/Geography/Mathematics; ND/HND at lower credit in relevant fields Human Resource Management Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Economics + two social science subjects Two A’Level passes in Economics/Geography/Mathematics; ND/HND at lower credit in relevant fields Management Technology Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics + two subjects (one must be a science) Two A’Level passes in Physics, Geography, Mathematics, Chemistry, or Economics; ND/HND at lower credit in relevant fields

College of Environmental Sciences (COLENVS)

Here are the admission requirements for all College of Environmental Sciences (COLENVS) programmes.

Programme O’Level requirements Direct Entry requirements Architecture Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics + two from Technical Drawing, Economics, Geography, Chemistry, Fine Art A’Level passes: Mathematics, Physics + any of Chemistry/Geography/Fine Art; ND in Architectural Technology with upper credit from a recognized polytechnic Surveying and Geoinformatics Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics + two from Chemistry/Further Mathematics/Economics/Biology Technical Drawing Two A’Level passes in Mathematics and Physics; ND in Surveying/Geoinformatics with lower credit from recognized institutions Building Technology Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics + one from Geography/Economics/Biology/Fine Art Two A’Level passes: Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Chemistry, or Economics; ND in relevant areas with lower credit from a recognized Polytechnic Quantity Surveying Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics + two from Chemistry/Technical Drawing/Fine Art/Geography Two A’Level passes in Mathematics or Physics and Chemistry/Geography/Fine Art; ND/HND with minimum lower credit in related fields Urban and Regional Planning Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Geography + two from Physics/Chemistry/Economics/Government/Biology/Fine Art Two A’Level passes in Mathematics and any of Physics/Geography/Economics/Government/Chemistry; ND/HND with minimum lower credit in related fields Estate Management Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Economics + two from Chemistry/Physics/Biology/Building Construction/IT Two A’Level passes: Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Chemistry, or Economics; ND/HND with minimum lower credit in related fields

College of Engineering

The College of Engineering admission requirements include rigorous O’ Level and Direct Entry specifications. Here is an overview of the subject requirements.

Programme O’Level requirements Direct Entry requirements Biomedical Engineering Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology Two A’Level passes in science subjects including Mathematics and Physics; ND/HND in related courses with upper credit from a recognized Polytechnic Mechanical Engineering Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry + another science subject Two A’Level passes in science subjects including Mathematics and Physics; ND/HND in related courses with upper credit from a recognized Polytechnic Electrical/Electronics Engineering Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry + Biology/Agricultural Science/Geography/Data Processing Two A’Level passes in science subjects including Mathematics and Physics; ND/HND in related courses with upper credit from a recognized Polytechnic Civil Engineering Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry + another science/social science subject Two A’Level passes in science subjects including Mathematics and Physics; ND/HND in Engineering with upper credit from a recognized Polytechnic Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering Five (5) O’ Level Credits: English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry + another science/social science subject Two A’Level passes in science subjects including Mathematics and Physics/Chemistry; ND/HND in Engineering/Food Science and Technology with minimum credit from a recognized Polytechnic

How do you gain admission into Bells University?

The private Nigerian university offers various admission pathways for prospective undergraduate and transfer students. The application process involves online registration, payment of fees, and completion of the application form. Follow the step-by-step guide for a smooth application process.

UTME/Direct Entry undergraduate application

Follow these steps to apply for UTME/Direct Entry admission at Bells University.

Bells University admission portal for DE applicants. Photo: portal.bellsuniversity.edu.ng

Go to the official Bells University admission portal. Click "Begin Application" in the "General Menu." Enter your UTME Registration Number and verify your details. Proceed to make payment for the application form. Note that payments are non-refundable. After a successful payment, create an account by providing your email address, password, and phone number. Log in to your account and fill in the application form. Use the "Returning Applicant" link for subsequent logins. Complete the application form and submit it. Print your Application Form and Payment Receipt for reference. Return to the same site to check your admission status and print your admission letter.

The payment details are highlighted below.

Application form fee: ₦2,000.00

₦2,000.00 Admission processing fee: ₦3,500.00

₦3,500.00 Bank transaction charge: ₦350.00 per transaction

Undergraduate transfer application

Follow these steps to apply for undergraduate transfer application at Bells University.

Bells University transfer application portal. Photo: portal.bellsuniversity.edu.ng

Visit the official Bells University website. Click "Begin Application" in the "General Menu." Enter a valid, unique email address as your Registration ID. Create a PASSCODE, which will be required to access the payment system. After registration, use the "Returning Applicant Login" for future access. Click on "Click here to Pay for your Application Form with a Created Email Address." Enter your registered email address and PASSCODE to proceed with payment. After a successful payment, obtain your Application Form Number by clicking "Click here to get a Form Number." Your Application Form Number will be sent to your email and displayed on the screen. Log in using your Application Form Number and PASSCODE to complete the application form. Ensure that your uploaded passport photograph and other details are correct before submission.

The payment details are highlighted below.

Application form fee: ₦10,000.00

₦10,000.00 Bank transaction charge: ₦350.00 per transaction

Foundation (JUPEB) programme application

Bells University offers a Foundation (JUPEB) Programme for students seeking direct entry into degree programmes. Follow these steps to complete your application.

Bells University Foundation (JUPEB) programme application. Photo: bellsuniversity.edu.ng

Go to the official Bells University website. Click "Begin Application" in the "General Menu." Enter a unique and valid email address, which will serve as your Registration ID for payment. Set a PASSCODE, which you will use to access the payment system via the "Returning Applicant" link. Log in as a Returning Applicant and click "Click here to Pay for your Application Form". Enter your registered email address and PASSCODE, then proceed with payment. After a successful payment, click "Click here to get a Form Number" to obtain your Application Form Number (sent to your email and displayed on the screen). Log in with your Application Form Number and PASSCODE to complete the application. Review all details before submission. Once submitted, you cannot change your passport photograph or other details.

The payment details are highlighted below.

JUPEB application fee: ₦10,000.00

₦10,000.00 Bank transaction charge: ₦350.00 per transaction

College of postgraduate studies application

The learning institution offers various postgraduate programmes for advanced academic and professional development. Follow these steps to apply.

Bells University postgraduate application portal. Photo: portal.bellsuniversity.edu.ng

Visit the official Bells University website. Click "Begin Application" in the "General Menu." Enter a unique and valid email address, which will serve as your Registration ID. Set a PASSCODE, which will grant access to the payment system via the "Returning Applicant" link. Log in as a Returning Applicant and click "Click here to Pay for your Application Form". Enter your registered email address and PASSCODE, then proceed with payment. After a successful payment, click "Click here to get a Form Number" to receive your Application Form Number (sent to your email). Log in with your Application Form Number and PASSCODE to complete the application form. Print the completed application form, attach all required credentials, and send them via post or hand delivery to: The Secretary, Postgraduate School, Bells University.

The payment details are shared below.

Application fee: ₦15,000.00

₦15,000.00 Bank transaction charge: ₦350.00 per transaction

What is the cut-off mark for Bells University of Technology?

The university requires a minimum JAMB score of 160 for admission. However, meeting this score alone does not guarantee admission, as other criteria also apply.

Bells University's cut-off mark is 160.

Does Bells University use JAMB?

Yes, Bells University considers JAMB metrics in its admission process.

Meeting the Bells University cut-off mark is your first step towards a world-class education. With affordable tuition fees, students gain access to exceptional learning facilities and career-driven programmes.

