Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj to prioritize their health before embarking on the sacred journey.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 1, during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration organized by the First Family of Lagos state and the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Lagos House, Marina, the governor emphasized the need for physical well-being.

“Pilgrimage to Mecca will commence in May. Please ensure you are medically fit,” he said. “If you are unwell, it is best to stay back and offer prayers from Nigeria.”

Emphasis on gratitude and support for the needy

Sanwo-Olu congratulated Muslims on completing the Ramadan fast, encouraging them to embrace gratitude and show kindness to those in need, The Punch reported.

“I pray for continued peace and unity among us. May we witness many more Eid-el-Fitr celebrations,” he stated.

He further urged residents to practice generosity, noting that true devotion goes beyond religious rituals and is reflected in how individuals treat one another and contribute to societal progress, Vanguard reported.

“As we celebrate, let us not forget those who are less fortunate. Extending kindness to them is an important aspect of our faith,” he added.

Clerics advocate for righteous living

Guest speaker Dr. Munirudeen Ar-Riyardy of Lagos state University of Education underscored the importance of faith and righteous living despite life’s challenges.

“Our discussion today centers on life’s trials and the necessity of maintaining faith in God through every situation. Instead of cursing leaders, we should strive to live righteously,” he advised.

Lagos state Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat also encouraged citizens to practice kindness and compassion.

“Let’s be empathetic, show concern for others, and continue to trust in divine blessings,” Hamzat stated.

Similarly, the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, urged Muslims to uphold Islamic principles in their daily interactions.

