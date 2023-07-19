Dave Sparks’ bio: age, height, net worth, wife, Diesel Brothers

Dave Sparks, popularly known as Heavy D, is an American entrepreneur, custom vehicle builder, producer, actor, writer and social media personality. He is best recognised for appearing on Discovery Channel’s reality television show Diesel Brothers.

Heavy D discusses new Book "The Diesel Brothers: A Truckin' Awesome Guide to Trucks and Life" at Build Studio on 29 August 2017 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Dave Sparks rose to prominence as an entrepreneur and custom vehicle builder. He has been interested in cars and trucks since childhood. He boasts a massive fan following on various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and YouTube. He currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Dave Sparks Nickname Heavy D Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Layton, Utah, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa Tanner Sparks Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Wife Ashley Bennett Children 3 Education Webster State University Profession Entrepreneur, custom vehicle builder, social media personality, producer, actor, writer Instagram @heavydsparks Facebook @dave.sparks.75 YouTube HeavyDSparks Net worth $8 million

Dave Sparks’ biography

The custom vehicle builder was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, where he resides. He is an American national of white ethnicity with German roots. Dave is multilingual and can speak English, Spanish and Portuguese fluently. He learned the languages while on a mission in the jungle areas of Bolivia and Brazil.

Dave Sparks' mother is called Lisa Tanner Sparks. His father succumbed to a brain tumour after undergoing several surgeries. He grew up alongside three siblings and is the youngest.

After completing his high school education, he attended Webster State University.

How old is Heavy D Sparks?

Heavy D poses for a photo before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles on 18 May 2017. Photo: Mark Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

The American social media personality is 38 years old as of 2023. When is Heavy D Sparks’ birthday? He was born on 5 January 1985. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Dave Sparks do?

He is an entrepreneur, custom vehicle builder, and social media personality. Since he was young, he has been fascinated by cars and trucks. He began his career by operating heavy equipment for his uncle's construction company before starting his small excavation business.

He is the co-founder and CEO of one of the top automobile companies, DieselSellerz. In 2008, he hired his close friend Diesel Dave to help him run the equipment at his construction business. Dave is also the creator of the Yamaha YZ80 and the Mega Ram Runner. In addition, he is the co-founder of Sparks Motors.

Aside from being a car entrepreneur, Dave has appeared on numerous TV shows, such as Rocky Mountain Oysters, Tokeasy and Silhouette. He is also a cast member of his own Discovery Channel series, Diesel Brothers, which he co-created with his business partner, Diesel Dave. Diesel Brothers consist of friends Dave Sparks and David Kiley, the founders of DieselSellerz, as they fix up used and broken diesel vehicles.

He is also a famous social media personality. He currently boasts over 3.3 million followers on Instagram and often shares vehicle, truck and helicopter-related posts. His YouTube channel, HeavyDSparks, has accumulated over 3.1 million subscribers. He mainly uploads episodes of the Diesel Dave show on the channel.

Dave is also an author. He authored the book titled The Diesel Brothers: A Truckin Awesome Guide to Trucks and Life alongside his friend Diesel Dave.

What is Heavy D Sparks’ net worth?

The American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $8 million. His primary source of income is his career as an entrepreneur and social media endeavours.

Heavy D (R) and Diesel Dave discuss new Book "The Diesel Brothers: A Truckin' Awesome Guide to Trucks and Life" at Build Studio on 29 August 2017 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Who is Heavy D Sparks’ wife?

The American custom vehicle builder has been married to his wife, Ashley Bennett, for a while now. Dave and Ashley first met at church in 2008 and tied the knot one year later on 12 August 2010.

The pair shares three children named Charly Mae, born on 19 October 2011, Beau, born on 30 May 2015; and Mack, born on 10 May 2017. The family of five currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

What is Dave Sparks’ height?

The American internet personality is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 209 pounds or 99 kilograms.

Fast facts about Dave Sparks

Dave Sparks is an entrepreneur, custom vehicle builder, and social media personality from Salt Lake City, Utah. He is best known as Heavy D on the Discovery Channel's hit TV show Diesel Brothers. He also boasts a significant following across various social media platforms.

