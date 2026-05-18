The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the claims that a party bigwig diverted an electoral material meant for the House of Representatives primaries in Umuahia, adding that it was only a rumour without any iota of truth.

Uche Aguoru, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, said that the delay was due to logistical problems. which is about transporting the electoral materials from Abuja to the state, and disclosed that the election commenced immediately after the materials arrived.

According to the TVC report, there was a stakeholders' meeting with the aspirants before the primary elections fully commenced.

What actually happened was that there were logistical issues. The election materials that were supposed to come from Abuja, they have a flight delay and all that, but as we speak, the materials are now here, and we are going to have a stakeholders' meeting with the aspirants.

Abia: Kalu insists on direct primary for APC

In a social media post, Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, reiterated his position that no candidate would get an automatic ticket and insisted that the candidate would rather emerge through consensus or direct primaries.

Nigerians react as Kalu speaks on APC primary

However, his claim on social media has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Malik commended the lawmaker for building the APC in Abia:

"Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, you’ve shown remarkable leadership, patience, and commitment in rebuilding the APC in Abia State. The unity, structure, and strength the party enjoys today are clear evidence of your purposeful leadership and strategic engagement. Indeed, this is a new dawn for APC in Abia, and under your leadership, victory is not just possible, it is inevitable."

Nature alleged that the lawmaker did not have any project in the area:

"You’ve never shown any projects that you’ve done. Don’t worry. They are coming for you. Remember, you no get immunity."

Pst Okezie James commended the lawmaker:

"Indeed, our unity and growth have been anchored on dialogue, agreement, and understanding, and this is the moment we need it most as we forge ahead. I encourage all stakeholders to put our collective goal ahead of personal interest as we embark on this journey together."

Fatty Lincorn commended the federal lawmaker for uniting with the ruling APC:

"Great leadership, sir! Unity and strategic growth like this will surely deliver victory. More grace to you and the entire leadership."

You can read his full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng