A Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she shared a screenshot of their last chat and opened up about when they first met in 2016 at a movie set

Her post has since gone viral as heartbroken social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady, Neye Balgun, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady shares last message Alexx Ekubo sent to her. Photo: @generalsexxy

Source: Instagram

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady posts screenshot of last chat

Identified as @generalsexxy on Instagram, the lady shared screenshots of their last chat where the actor shared why he had been absent online.

Her words:

“This one hurts. 💔 Alexx Ekubo was more than just an actor; he was a presence and a force to reckon with! His effortless charm and charisma made him so lovable.

“Such a bright star! When I heard of your demise it felt like a rude joke, I had to rush to our chats…I was like but I just spoke to him not to long and I thought all was well.

“Everyone has had nothing but pleasant things to say about YOU. My first time filming with you was in 2016 and from then till date you’ve been nothing but pleasant. May God give your Family and friends the grace to bear this huge loss. Rest in Power.”

See her Instagram post and chat below:

Reactions trail lady's last message to Alexx Ekubo

hephzybaby4life said:

"I noticed he's a very humble soul 4rm all have read so far."

mabel_obianuju said:

"Another loss. At this point, all I want to say is this: please learn to be kind. Celebrities are human beings, public figures are human beings, non-celebrities are human beings, everybody around you is human. Please learn how to talk to people. Learn how to choose your words. Not everything should come out of your mouth simply because you are angry or because social media gives people the freedom to say anything. Words are powerful. Words can destroy people quietly. Words can leave people shattered, broken, devastated, and damaged for a very long time."

jaydelivinlavida said:

"I’m sorry for your loss love. Keeping you and his loved ones in prayer."

A lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo shares their last chat and shares details of their first meeting. Photo: @generalsexxy

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng