A Nigerian man mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In his post, he shared that he noticed something about the actor’s family members when he visited them after his demise

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian man, Kelechi Williams Igbokwe, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A man who visited Alexx Ekubo's home shares what he noticed about his family. Photo: @drkelspeaks

Source: TikTok

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s friend visits his family

Identified as @drkelspeaks on Instagram, the man shared that he visited the actor’s family following his demise.

The man, who married Alexx Ekubo's cousin, also shared why his wife was angry with the actor.

His Instagram post read:

“For a few days, I lived in a state of denial. I wanted to believe this was all a movie or some elaborate, cruel prank that would eventually end with a “gotcha” and a laugh. But on Tuesday, the credits stopped rolling.

“Going to see your parents, Alex, made the reality sink in with a weight I wasn’t prepared for. Seeing Mazi, Chioma, aunty Jane, Amarachi and Papi... it made the silence of your absence deafening.

“I stood there in that room, trying so hard to be the anchor for my wife. I fought every urge to break down because I knew I had to be the strength my she needed to keep from falling apart completely (even though she is still forming she is angry with you Ikenna for not saying anything, despite how much you guys discussed).

“I made sure to tell Mazi that You are loved. The noise of the world doesn’t matter; the truth in that room did.

“The last time we spoke, you didn’t talk about the things of this world. You talked about your love for Jesus Christ. You encouraged all of us to keep loving God, to keep our eyes on Him. Even when you were withdrawing into your own quiet battle, you were still trying to lead us toward the Light.

“I know you are in a good place now, free from the need to protect us from your burdens. We will hold the fort here. We will look after Mazi and the family. And we will keep loving God, just like you told us to.

“Rest well, Nwannemoooo. The reality is hard, but your faith is our comfort.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail man's post about Alexx Ekubo

@rachel.mensah said:

"I still can’t believe. He was such a light. Heaven please take care of him for us."

@vicktoriya2 said:

"May the Lord comfort you all. I pray for strength for the family. I pray the Lord be their anchor in this time. Amen!"

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu, after the actor’s death.

A man who visited Alexx Ekubo’s home after he died shares touching observation about actor’s family members. Photo: @drkelspeaks

Source: Instagram

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng