PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi has explained why Peter Obi should return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections

In a trending interview, Sowunmi warned that opposition parties entering the 2027 elections divided would only guarantee another term for the ruling APC

Sowunmi spoke a day after Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for the APC amid the party's internal crisis

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has renewed calls for Peter Obi of the Labour Party to return to the party.

Sowunmi argued that his political rise was made possible by the PDP and that his presence is crucial for the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, April 24, Sowunmi said Obi, who left the PDP for the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 elections, owed much of his national political recognition to his time with the PDP.

As reported by The Punch, he emphasized that the party cannot afford a fragmented opposition if it hopes to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You have to first of all understand that Peter is our gift to the national play. Before he came to our party, he used to play only in a small party called APGA. Then, we brought him and made him special adviser, or some kind of adviser to Jonathan, which was his first foray into the national play. Then we made him a vice presidential candidate in 2019 with Atiku. That was what launched him into the big national space,” Sowunmi said.

2027: Why Obi should return to PDP, Sowunmi speaks

Obi, who served as Vice Presidential candidate under Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 elections, left the PDP in 2022 and contested the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party (LP).

Despite running on what was initially considered a fringe platform, he garnered significant support nationwide.

Peter Obi emerged distant third to the winner Bola Ahmed Tinubu who emerged as the winner and president-elect.

But Sowunmi highlighted Obi’s performance in the 2023 election as evidence of his political value, suggesting that the PDP could benefit immensely if he returned.

“Now that he has gone to try to be president, we can all recognize and say, okay, we see the numbers. It is up to him to do whatever he can. If we did not give Peter that chance, how would we have known that Peter can do this,” he said.

Reiterating his appeal, Sowunmi stressed the need for unity within the opposition.

“The PDP wants Obi to return because the party cannot afford to enter into a splintered arrangement that would lead to another defeat,” he said.

Sowunmi spoke on Thursday after Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

